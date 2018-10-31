Neil Armstrong’s huge souvenir collection to be auctioned

NEW YORK: Talk about a pack rat: thousands of things that Neil Armstrong saved over the course of a career that saw him become the first man to walk on the moon will be auctioned off this week.
Nobody really knew the extent of the stuff Armstrong amassed during his 82 years on earth, not even the children of the man who made history with his feat on July 20, 1969. Some of the mementos are from his space missions.
Armstong’s offspring found the treasures after he died in 2012, tucked away at his house or that of their mother, his ex-wife.
Some have historical value, such as flags or medallions he wore during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. Others do not — like a boy scout cap or a pin from his high school football team.
“He just kept everything. He didn’t throw things away,” his son Rick said.
A lot of these objects have already been donated to the National Air and Space Museum at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC or the Amstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, Armstrong’s hometown.
Rick and brother Mark decided to spread out the rest of the collection.
More than 2,000 lots will be auctioned off Thursday and Friday in Texas, and then again in May and November of next year.
The crown jewel will be a US flag that was taken along during the Apollo 11 flight to the moon, although it was not placed on its surface. It is bigger than the usual US flag.
It is estimated at $75,000 by Heritage Auctions, which is organizing the sale, which also will be held online.
“He did keep all the things that were flown on Apollo 11. He kept them all together,” said Armstrong’s younger son, Mark.
“It was fortunate because it made it easier for us to identify those items.”
The brothers were in the dark about many of these souvenirs of their father, who displayed only a fraction of them at his house, perhaps to avoid overwhelming them with his achievements.
“His normal manner was to downplay things but particularly with us,” said Rick Armstrong.
“My mom and dad put a lot of attention on just trying to keep us as a normal family and not to be affected by all this stuff.”
The brothers plan to set up a foundation and donate part of the proceeds from the auction to a variety of organizations.
The souvenirs mean a lot to them but their memories of their father mean even more.
“The memories are the most important and the values and the lessons that we learned from our parents. Those are the things I think that we value most,” said Mark Armstrong.
DUBLIN: Gerry Adams, the former spokesman for Ireland’s armed republican movement, has launched a cookbook — touting its platter of recipes as “the best kept secret of the Irish peace process.”
“The Negotiators Cookbook” contains recipes which fed republicans during talks which brokered the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.
It is “the perfect Christmas present” according to Adams — who has given the volume an alternative title of “The Peas Process.”
“When you bring together a group of hungry republicans they have to be fed,” the 70-year-old said in a video launching the book on Monday. “So who fed them? We fed ourselves.”
The thin book, retailing at €9.99 ($11.40) is packed with recipes for “soup, home baked bread, pasta dishes, salads, hams, pies, fish dishes or veggie meals, fine desserts and exotic moist fruit cakes,” according to its blurb on the website of Sinn Fein, the all-Ireland republican party which Adams led for almost 35 years.
“In fact Martin McGuinness, God rest him, put on weight during some of the negotiation processes,” Adams added in the launch video — referring to the late deputy first minister of Northern Ireland who also served as an Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander during The Troubles.
Over the course of his political career Adams has shifted from acting as the political voice of the IRA, to being an instrumental agent in the peace process.
At the height of the conflict, when he defended the actions of paramilitaries, his voice was banned from British television — but Adams has always been coy about his associations with the armed republican movement.
Adams has continued to serve as a lawmaker in the Irish parliament after stepping down from the Sinn Fein leadership earlier this year.
Outside of politics he has garnered a huge following for his sometimes bizarre social media posts.
In 2016 he published a paperback volume, “My Little Book of Tweets.”