Samsung slashes capex, warns of lower profit in future after record third quarter

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics slashed 2018 capex by more than a quarter on Wednesday and warned of lower profit until early next year, calling an end to a two-year boom in memory chips that fueled record third-quarter profit.
The downbeat forecast by the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones adds to investor jitters over waning global demand for mobile and other electronics devices that roiled world stock markets this month.
The South Korean technology giant said it expected a quarter-on-quarter earnings decline in the fourth quarter due to weak demand for memory chips and higher smartphone marketing spend during the year-end holiday season.
“Looking further ahead to 2019, earnings are forecast to be weak for the first quarter due to seasonality, but then strengthen as business conditions, particularly in the memory market, improve,” Samsung said in a statement.
Analysts said the capex cut should ease concerns over further supply growth and price declines, as prices of some memory chips have already fallen to over two-year lows and rivals are set to start new production lines next year.
Samsung, one of the industry’s biggest buyers of chip-manufacturing tools, said its capital spending this year would drop by 27 percent to 31.8 trillion won ($28 billion) from a record 43.4 trillion won last year.
“NAND (flash memory) chip prices will further decline through the first half of next year ... (as) Toshiba’s new production line will start and Hynix starts mass production of one of its NAND lines,” said Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
“Oversupply is expected to continue.”
Samsung, however, sought to assuage investor concerns of a steep downturn in the chip market, citing solid demand from servers as cloud-based data services grow fast.
A Samsung executive said the company believed it was at the “start of a virtuous up-cycle” in chip sales to the server industry.
“Temporary price changes can repeat but fundamentally we have a very strong demand base for memory,” Chun Sewon, senior vice president of Samsung’s memory marketing, told analysts.
Samsung also said it was considering converting some of its NAND production lines to make DRAM chips next year, rather than add capacity amid a glut of NAND flash chips.
Samsung reported a record 17.6 trillion won operating profit in the July-September quarter, in line with the company’s estimate.
With chip prices weakening after years of stellar growth, analysts expect Samsung’s fourth-quarter profit will decline by 4 percent from the third quarter’s record, according to Refinitiv data.
That will be still up 11 percent from a year ago, helped by efficiency improvements and cost-cutting in the chip business, which accounts for nearly four-fifths of Samsung’s operating profit.
“Since Samsung continues to reduce the costs of (semiconductors), it is not very likely to witness a so-called hard-landing situation,” said Avril Wu, senior research director at DRAMeXchange.
Higher server demand would help the memory chip market regain stability after the first quarter of next year, Samsung said, chiming with the outlook given by South Korean peer SK Hynix last week.
Samsung’s semiconductor business booked a 37 percent rise in operating profit to 13.7 trillion won, while the mobile business posted a 33 percent fall to 2.2 trillion won.
Squeezed by competition with Apple Inc. in the premium segment and with Chinese rivals in other segments, Samsung’s smartphone business saw profit fall to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2017.
It plans to share details of its development of foldable smartphones at a conference early next month, hoping the model will help revive its premium cache.
Samsung said third-quarter revenue rose 5.5 percent to 65.5 trillion won, slightly ahead of its guidance.
Shares in Samsung, which has $265 billion in market value, fell 1.2 percent. The stock has fallen 16 percent so far this year.
Is the Middle East ready for robo-traders?
Antonio Simeone, co-founder of Euklid, which manages savings and investments through thousands of algorithms, tells Arab News how his company is developing code that aims to understand not only the vagaries of the market but also the psychology of the trader.
Can you describe the likely application of your idea? That is to say, are you offering the technology to existing fund managers or other investment companies, or do you plan to perform that role yourself — deploying capital for clients in investments picked by algorithms?
We have already established a fund in Luxembourg and recently started raising funds from both qualified and institutional investors. The AUM (assets under management) in our fund are then invested utilizing our artificial intelligence (AI). Our AI studies the psychology of traders and recognizes the fingerprints that they leave behind, besides also being able to identify patterns and micro-patterns which can’t be perceived by the human eye. Due to our entrepreneurial spirit, we chose to set up our own structure and manage money directly instead of licensing our technology.
Part of a fund manager’s job is to predict investments that will perform well in the future, not just collate those which have done well in the past. While algorithms can help with the latter, are they as effective in looking ahead?
By using our algorithms, we aim to understand the traders’ psychology regarding a specific stock.
Our experience has shown us that each trader leaves some kind of traces and that these signs are written in the historical series.
We aren’t managers but scientists. What we do is completely guided by artificial intelligence, thus removing human discretion in the investment process.
Particularly, our AI is capable of recognizing stock fingerprints that traders leave behind and, by analyzing these and a number of other variables, predicting the changes in value of each stock in our portfolio.
We have developed around 45 algorithms that have been customized for every single asset that we trade.
Our portfolio is made of 184 equities among the most liquid on the markets, 70 percent being US equities. The algorithms are based on biocomputing, a science linked to maths, physics and biology. In order to keep the learning process efficient, an optimization process is ensured by swarm intelligence, neural networks and genetic algorithms.
We could say that we create the basic foundation and then it is up to AI to create other structures autonomously and independently.
Let me simplify this concept for you: It is as if we had thousands of traders at our disposal, who are, however, virtual. The strongest or the best are those that stay alive, and those who are not simply die.
Do you have targets in terms of projected assets under management?
Our fund launched in mid-August and therefore we don’t have a vast AUM at the moment. However, many qualified and institutional investors who have been following us for a long time are really interested in our activity and we have received many soft and hard commitments.
Our objective is … to reach the maximum amount (around $13 billion) manageable with our algorithms in three to five years. This limit is due to the fact that the algorithms trade exclusively blue chips and highly liquid stocks. However, the AI is created to
understand and predict the market’s psychology, and it would start to have issues when the AI itself starts influencing markets.
How far away are we from the point at which algorithms replace fund managers in the same way that other functions in different sectors have been made redundant by technology?
This is the reason why we do not have any management fees. We are a team made up of just a few people but our technology acts like thousands of “virtual” traders who work 24/7 for us. They are able to observe an asset from many different points of view. We are the first fund to use both AI and blockchain. But, honestly, the financial industry is rapidly evolving and getting more and more software-based; Thus this scenario is not that far from the current practice as we may wrongly think.
How can algorithms make sense of the extremely volatile and illiquid markets such as in the Arabian Gulf, where there is little raw data to process?
I happen to think about the cryptocurrency world. When we first started our algotrading activity on bitcoin, we had little and unreliable data. Only three years of historical series. Despite this, our algorithms were able to understand the trades’ psychology in a very accurate manner. But that was a very volatile and predictable scenario, and I don’t think we could achieve similar results with other assets.
The traders’ psychology was redundant and very simple; even the alleged manipulations were easily predictable. But, right after the bubble burst — or maybe right after the features were issued — the market sentiment really changed. Algorithms keep learning but this world seems less attractive and it is impossible for our algorithms to operate with more than $50 million because of the limited market capitalization.
As far as the Arab market is concerned, we are still studying it but we have many problems in searching and computing data.