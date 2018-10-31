NEW YORK: Apple has unveiled a new version of its MacBook Air laptop, this time made of recycled aluminum, as well as a new Mac Mini and an iPad Pro, all pricier than their predecessors.
Nearly 10 years after the launch of the first MacBook Air by the late Steve Jobs, his successor Tim Cook presented on Tuesday the latest version of this PC, just 1.56 cm thick, compared to 1.94 cm (0.75 inches).
This model was made with 100 percent recycled aluminum and recycled plastic, a change which reduces its carbon footprint, Apple said.
Last year Apple announced it would aim for a circular production system for its iPhones, which it said would allow for making new products with recycled materials.
The Mac Mini unveiled Tuesday — the latest version of Apple’s high-performance mini desktop computer — is also manufactured with completely recycled aluminum and plastic as well.
Apple is not the only computer manufacturer to use such material, but a report by Greenpeace last year called it among the best performers in the industry in terms of going easy on the environment.
In its most basic model, with 128 gigabytes of memory, the MacBook Air will be available November 7 in the United States at a price of $1,199, which is $200 more than the simplest current version of the computer.
The Mac Mini comes out on the same date for $799, compared to $499 for the most affordable version today.
Apple also unveiled a new version of its iPad Pro tablet with a screen that looks nearly edge-to-edge and boasts a faster processor. It includes features from the latest iPhones.
The changes are part of an effort to overhaul a product that has seen sliding sales in recent years.
Sales of iPads peaked in the first quarter of 2014 at 26 million units. By comparison the company sold about half that many last year in the final quarter.
The 11-inch model starts at $799, up from $649 for the 10.5-inch version from last year.
Apple unveils new Macs, iPad Pro
Apple unveils new Macs, iPad Pro
- Last year Apple announced it would aim for a circular production system for its iPhones
- Sales of iPads peaked in the first quarter of 2014 at 26 million units
NEW YORK: Apple has unveiled a new version of its MacBook Air laptop, this time made of recycled aluminum, as well as a new Mac Mini and an iPad Pro, all pricier than their predecessors.
Saudi Arabia reduces budget deficit by 60%
- Ministry of Finance said the reduction was the result of a significant growth in both oil and non-oil revenues
- Total revenues up to the end of September increased by nearly 50 percent
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has reduced its budget deficit by 60 percent to SR49 billion ($13 billion) in the last nine months.
In a third-quarter budget report, the Ministry of Finance said the reduction was the result of a significant growth in both oil and non-oil revenues.
Total revenues up to the end of September increased by nearly 50 percent to SR663 billion compared to the same period for the previous year.
“The announced Q3 2018 fiscal figures reflect the improved performance of the public finances during this year,” Mohammed Al-Jadaan, minister of finance, said.
“While clearly assisted by improvements in the oil price internationally, these figures also show the fruits of the successful implementation of many initiatives to develop non-oil revenues and improve spending efficiency.”
Public debt increased from SR443.253 billion at the end of 2017 to SR549.516 billion at the end of the third quarter of this year.
Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said that the figures reflect both higher oil prices and the impact of government spending on the non-oil sector.
“The narrowing of the headline budget balance clearly reflects the boost from higher oil prices, but the data provide further evidence that the government has loosened fiscal policy this year which has helped to support stronger growth in the non-oil sector,” Tuvey told Arab News.
“It’s worth noting that the government has significantly underspent its budget for infrastructure so far this year – that could be an area where the authorities try to provide some more stimulus to the economy in 2019.”