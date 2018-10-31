Romanian PM to visit Oman, Qatar to strengthen trade ties

Turkish attacks in Syria prompt SDF to halt to fight against Daesh

ANKARA: Turkish attacks in Kurdish-controlled territory in northern Syria have led to a temporary halt in an offensive by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Daesh in eastern Syria, the SDF said on Wednesday.

The SDF general command said the Turkish attacks had "led to the temporary halt" of the campaign it is waging against Daesh in the Deir al-Zor region.

"The continuation of these attacks will cause a long halt in our military campaign against (Daesh)," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Turkish forces fired howitzer shells across the border into Syria’s Ayn Al-Arab region on Wednesday, killing four Kurdish militants, state broadcaster TRT said.

The barrages were launched from Turkey’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa, along the Syrian border, TRT said. Six other militants were wounded in the strikes on the region, which is also known as Kobani.

The SDF, which controls much of northern and eastern Syria, said it returned fire after Turkish forces targeted positions along the border.

The SDF alliance, which the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia spearheads, said it hit a Turkish military vehicle and reserved the “right to respond to all kinds of attacks.”

Turkey has repeatedly warned it would launch a cross-border offensive against the YPG east of the Euphrates River in Syria, if the US military which supports the Kurdish fighters does not ensure their withdrawal.

On Tuesday, President Tayyip Erdogan said he crush Syrian Kurdish fighters east of the Euphrates, where Ayn Al-Arab is also located, announcing an offensive against the US allies.

Over the past two years, Turkish forces have already swept into Syria to push YPG fighters out of territory west of the Euphrates in two separate military campaigns.

Past offensives halted at the banks of the river, in part to avoid direct confrontation with the United States, which has troops alongside the Kurdish fighters further east.

But Erdogan said Turkey was now prepared to press on, issuing what he said was a “final warning” last week to those who would endanger Turkey’s borders.

He said Turkey would focus its attention on the east of the Euphrates, rather than Manbij where Turkish and US forces agreed to carry out joint patrols in June.

Turkish forces had bombarded YPG positions on Sunday on the eastern shore of the Euphrates river, Anadolu said.