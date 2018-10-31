Saudi Arabian troops arrive in Egypt for joint military exercise with Arab allies

LONDON: Saudi Arabian troops started arriving in Egypt on Wednesday as part of a joint exercise involving armed forces from other Arab countries and the Egyptian military.
In a statement made on Facebook, Egyptian military spokesman Col. Tamer Al-Refai said that air, ground, naval and special forces from the Kingdom, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan were arriving in Egypt for the exercises called “The Shield of the Arabs 1,” due to be held from Nov. 3-16.
Al-Refai said observers from Lebanon and Morocco will also attend the maneuvers.
Al-Refai said the exercises were part of Egypt’s efforts to enhance military cooperation with other regional allies but declined to speculate on whether they could evolve into some sort of a military alliance.
Saudi Arabia’s military attaché to Egypt, Brig. Abdullah bin Yusuf Al-Jasser, said that the exercises would “develop and strengthen military cooperation between the armed forces of the Arab countries.”
US President Donald Trump’s administration has been calling for Arab countries to start putting together what some White House officials have called an “Arab NATO.”
Severe weather in Saudi Arabia kills 14
JEDDAH: Fourteen people have been killed in the extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia over the last two weeks.
The Kingdom has been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms and officials said this year has seen some the most extreme weather conditions in decades.
The Directorate General of Civil Defense said one of the deaths occurred in Riyadh, four cases were recorded in Makkah, two in the Eastern Province, one in Asir, one in Tabuk, three in Al-Baha, one in Jazan and one in Hail.
Since Oct. 19, the Command and Guidance Center in Riyadh has received 423 requests for help from the civil defense, as the heavy rain affected 13 areas of the Kingdom, SPA reported.
Civil Defense forces rescued 299 stranded people, including 115 in Makkah. Most of those needing help were trapped in their vehicles, of which 88 people were evacuated and 282 cars were towed.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection warned of further bad weather with rain throughout the Kingdom, and winds and lifting dust in some areas.
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water, Faisal Al-Subaie, said Saudi Arabia usually witnesses thunderstorms ranging between medium and heavy during this time of the year, but this year the storms have been particularly severe.
Al-Subaie said several municipalities had deployed teams to drain the excess water and clean the fallen trees and debris off the streets.
The Civil Defense has called upon citizens and residents to take precautions and not go near flooded areas or wadis, which are likely to flash flood in heavy rains.