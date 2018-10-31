Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks

RAMALLAH: An Omani minister met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday and delivered a letter about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise visit to the Gulf sultanate last week, official Palestinian media said.

Yusuf bin Alawi, minister in charge of foreign affairs, gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

It gave no further details on their discussions in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians have been concerned by Israel’s bid for rapprochement with Gulf countries.

Frozen peace efforts and Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory have been obstacles to Israeli attempts to win official recognition from countries in the region.

But there has long been talk of under-the-radar contacts, particularly regarding Iran, which is the enemy both of Israel and Gulf states.