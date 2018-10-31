Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks
﻿

Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks

A handout picture released by the Palestinian Authority's Press office (PPO) shows Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas during his meeting on October 31, 2018 with Omani minister responsible for foreign affairs, Yussef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks

  • Yusuf bin Alawi, minister in charge of foreign affairs, gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH: An Omani minister met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday and delivered a letter about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise visit to the Gulf sultanate last week, official Palestinian media said.
Yusuf bin Alawi, minister in charge of foreign affairs, gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
It gave no further details on their discussions in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinians have been concerned by Israel’s bid for rapprochement with Gulf countries.
Frozen peace efforts and Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory have been obstacles to Israeli attempts to win official recognition from countries in the region.
But there has long been talk of under-the-radar contacts, particularly regarding Iran, which is the enemy both of Israel and Gulf states.

Topics: Oman Ramallah

Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks

  • Yusuf bin Alawi, minister in charge of foreign affairs, gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH: An Omani minister met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday and delivered a letter about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise visit to the Gulf sultanate last week, official Palestinian media said.
Yusuf bin Alawi, minister in charge of foreign affairs, gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
It gave no further details on their discussions in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinians have been concerned by Israel’s bid for rapprochement with Gulf countries.
Frozen peace efforts and Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory have been obstacles to Israeli attempts to win official recognition from countries in the region.
But there has long been talk of under-the-radar contacts, particularly regarding Iran, which is the enemy both of Israel and Gulf states.

Topics: Oman Ramallah

Latest updates

Oman minister visits Ramallah after Netanyahu talks
0
Vietnam rolls out web monitor to control ‘false information’
0
Saudi Arabian troops arrive in Egypt for joint military exercise with Arab allies
0
Iran sanctions seen keeping oil above $75
0
Sweden says it could host Yemen’s warring sides for talks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.