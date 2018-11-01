Dammam transport plan to improve connectivity

You are here

The Public Transport Authority (PTA) aims to attract investment in a manner that contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan. (SPA)
  • The electronic licensing platform will be launched on Sunday to facilitate licensing procedures
  • The Bayan e-platform for associating drivers’ data with vehicles will be launched in early 2019
JEDDAH: The first phase of the public transport plan for Dammam will be launched this month to establish the main structure for connecting it to other major cities, including Alkhobar, Dhahran, Qatif and Ras Tanura, the chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) said on Wednesday.

The electronic licensing platform will be launched on Sunday to facilitate licensing procedures, added Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih.

The Bayan e-platform for associating drivers’ data with vehicles will be launched in early 2019, he said during a meeting with the business sector in the Eastern Province.

The meeting, in the Asharqia Chamber, was attended by its chairman, Abdul Hakim bin Hamad Al-Khaldi, Vice Chairman Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Buali and board members. 

Other participants included the chairman of the industry and energy committee, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the logistics committee, Bander Al-Jabri, the chamber’s secretary-general, Abdul Rahman Al-Wabel, and businesspeople interested in the public transport sector.

Al-Rumaih said the PTA has always been keen to support investors, and its main goal is to attract investment in the sector in a manner that contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan and turning Saudi Arabia into a global logistics center.

“The PTA’s responsibility is to reorganize and regulate the transport sector in accordance with international standards,” he added. 

This “can only be achieved by providing safe, efficient, integrated and green public transport in all of the Kingdom’s provinces to create a high-quality, efficient and cost-effective transport environment that is built using advanced technology and promotes investment in the sector,” he said.

Al-Rumaih highlighted the completion of 95 percent of a project to develop transport systems in the city of Tabuk, and 75 percent of a study to develop them in the city of Al-Baha.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Khaldi said: “Public transport is one of the most important sectors for achieving comprehensive development, and improving it is an indicator of a country’s urban development.”

The PTA’s leading role in reorganizing and regulating the public transport sector will contribute to establishing an investment environment that appeals to the business sector, he added.

Al-Jabri said: “The transport sector is key to achieving Vision 2030, as it provides logistics services to different production and services sectors, in addition to offering job opportunities for local talents and investment opportunities for local investors.”

The PTA’s activities will achieve a “quantum leap in the Saudi public transport system and establish a national industry based on partnership with the private sector,” he added. 

“This will contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth, and provide a high-quality and professional transport system.”

At the end of the meeting, Al-Khaldi gave Al-Rumaih a commemorative shield.

Electronic trading the new normal in Saudi Arabia

Halah Alshathrii
  • Saudi Arabia promotes e-commerce for small traders
  • Maroof business-registered users have  increased to 20,000
RIYADH: The number of online stores registered on Maroof has increased to 20,000 in 15 diversified activities, according to a Ministry of Commerce and Investment 2018 third quarter report.  

The Maroof platform is an initiative that began in April 2016 to support e-commerce in the Kingdom under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce with the cooperation of Thiqah Business Services as a developer and operator. 

The platform is to ease concerns about payment protection and authenticity of products while shopping online. All brands listed on Maroof comply with Saudi trading rules and regulations, and electronic store sellers are accredited. 

The platform also helps to enhance the quality of e-store services through customer feedback and evaluation, and electronic store owners find that Maroof's free service provides a better opportunity for attracting traffic and sales. 

The top-rated electronic shop on Maroof Nicenesa.com, led by CEO Omar Al-Olayan, answered the question: How did enlisting in Maroof platform influence the growth of your e-shop?

“Gaining the trust of clients in purchasing original products is an essential and valuable factor that the Maroof platform provides us with,” Al-Olayan said. “The initial probability of customers’ purchase before Maroof was 30 percent, and after the addition of Maroof credibility, the rate ratio increased up to 80 percent.” 

Given the increases in the number of registered businesses, it reflects the confidence of both seller and buyers in governmental services such as the Maroof platform to differentiate credible sellers from not-credible ones. This helps to create a healthy business environment that encourages small e-shops growth to achieve the Vision 2030 objective of reaching 35 percent of SME participation in GDP. 

If Maroof continues its implementation of Ministry of Comerce and Investment regulations that protects consumers’ rights, it will encourage the rise of new startups, and escalate the growth of small electronic businesses in Saudi Arabia.

E-commerce has become an integral part of daily life, and according to a report by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Saudi Arabia’s business-to-consumer e-commerce spending was estimated at SR29.7 billion ($7.9 billion) in 2016, making the country one of the largest e-commerce markets in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. 

Forbes Middle East reported that the number of e-commerce users in Saudi Arabia had reached 12.5 million by 2017, and the number is expected to increase to about 12.4 percent by 2020.

In spite of the challenges that face any online store — such as logistics management — Saudis are ready to engage in e-commerce as it has much growth potential, especially with new IT infrastructure that enables the escalation of small businesses through growing organic traffic and selling their products in the MENA region. 

The initiative of governing e-shops through Maroof will result in a sustainable business economy, which is parallel to another goal of 2030 Vision — of promoting local content and creating a vibrant startup e-commerce ecosystem that encourages the creation of new business models and local opportunities such as SMEs and home-based sellers. 

