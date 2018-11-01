You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today:: How to Walk on Water and Climb up Walls by David L. Hu
﻿

What We Are Reading Today:: How to Walk on Water and Climb up Walls by David L. Hu

Updated 01 November 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today:: How to Walk on Water and Climb up Walls by David L. Hu

  • David Hu takes readers on an accessible, wondrous journey into the world of animal motion
Updated 01 November 2018
Arab News
0

Insects walk on water, snakes slither, and fish swim. Animals move with astounding grace, speed, and versatility; how do they do it, and what can we learn from them? 

In How to Walk on Water and Climb up Walls, David Hu takes readers on an accessible, wondrous journey into the world of animal motion. 

From basement labs at MIT to the rain forests of Panama, Hu shows how animals have adapted and evolved to traverse their environments, taking advantage of physical laws with results that are startling and ingenious, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

In turn, the latest discoveries about animal mechanics are inspiring scientists to invent robots and devices that move with similar elegance and efficiency.

Hu follows scientists as they investigate a multitude of animal movements, from the undulations of sandfish and the way that dogs shake off water in fractions of a second to the seemingly crash-resistant characteristics of insect flight. 

Topics: Book Review Books David L. Hu #WhatWeAreReadingToday WhatWeAreReadingToday

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Journalists between Hitler and Adenauer
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fugitive Democracy and Other Essays
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Restoration by Thomas Crow
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Poison Squad by Deborah Blum

Cate Blanchett to star in TV series

Cate Blanchett is switching to TV. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2018
0

Cate Blanchett to star in TV series

  • The nine-episode series will feature Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly
Updated 01 November 2018
0

Los Angeles: Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to switch to TV, signing on to star in the new FX limited series “Mrs America.”

Created and written by “Mad Men” co-producer Dahvi Waller, the nine-episode series will feature Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who led the fight against the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

The ERA is a proposed amendment to the US Constitution stating that equal rights may not be denied on the basis of one’s sex.

The amendment was passed by the US Congress in 1972 but failed to win the backing of enough states.

“Mrs America,” which will begin production next year, will mark Blanchett’s first role in an American television program.

Topics: Cate Blanchett

Related

0
Offbeat
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett discusses plight of refugees at Davos
0
Art & Culture
Shah Rukh Khan, Cate Blanchett and Elton John pick up awards at Davos forum

Latest updates

Oil slips on signs of rising supplies, economic slowdown jitters
0
Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan to leave country
0
Divers recover jet’s flight recorder on Indonesia seafloor
0
French mothers in Syria face terrible choice
0
Japan anti-trust authorities to investigate tech giants
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.