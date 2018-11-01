Mexican-Palestinian American tries to beat odds in race for Congress

SAN DIEGO, US: His Republican opponent has been indicted for fraud, his campaign coffers are flush with donations and a major American ice cream brand has named a flavor after him.
But Ammar Campa-Najjar still faces a tough battle in his quest to win a seat in Congress during the upcoming US midterm elections — not least because of his Mexican-Palestinian heritage and the fact that he is a Democrat running in a staunchly conservative district in California.
“I wish this race was just about issues,” the 29-year-old sighed as he spoke recently at a campaign rally north of San Diego, acknowledging that some of those who turned out for the event will not vote for him.
He then quickly addresses the elephant in the room, which relates to his Palestinian heritage and his grandfather’s involvement in the 1972 massacre at the Munich Olympics, in which a Palestinian terrorist group known as Black September killed 11 Israeli athletes and a German policeman.
“People try to label me all kinds of things,” he tells his audience of mostly middle-aged and elderly people. “We need to tone it down.”
He underlines that he has been estranged from his Palestinian father since the age of six, that he converted to Christianity by choice, was raised by his Mexican-American mother and has been granted a security clearance by the FBI.
With that out of the way, he launches into an hour-long explanation of his views on immigration, health care, gun laws and taxes.
Campa-Najjar’s chances of winning the election in a solidly Republican district were considered all but nil until the incumbent, Duncan Hunter, and his wife were indicted in August for misusing $250,000 in campaign money to fund a lavish lifestyle.
Suddenly, the young candidate, who has never held elected office but served in various roles within the Obama administration, was thrust into the forefront of the battle by Democrats to win control of Congress on November 6.
Donations and endorsements began pouring in as Hunter’s approval ratings slipped in several polls and the race became more competitive. The ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s even unveiled a new flavor — Ammar-etto American Dream — to honor Campa-Najjar.
Although Hunter is still forecast to win the race despite his legal troubles, the gap between the two candidates has narrowed as the election nears. The polling aggregation website FiveThirtyEight this week gave Hunter a 77 percent chance of winning as opposed to 90 percent in early October.
The indicted congressman’s offensive against Campa-Najjar has focused on his Palestinian heritage, falsely implying that he was linked to terrorism and was an “Islamist” trying to infiltrate Congress.
Campa-Najjar for his part has denounced his opponent as a “lawbreaker rather than lawmaker” and points out that he was born 16 years after his grandfather — who stood accused of being one of the masterminds of the 1972 Munich massacre — was killed by Israeli forces in retaliation.
“Hunter is trying to make this race as one between an indicted congressman and a security threat,” he tells AFP in an interview. “But he happens to be both those things at the same time.”
He says he realizes he is fighting an uphill battle but hopes some Republican voters will be turned away by his opponent’s tactics and criminal indictment and give him a chance.
“There is an opportunity there to build roads with people that otherwise would not think that there’s any alignment between me and them,” he says.
“It’s really time to put country over party,” he adds. “Partisanship has gone too far.”
Of more than a dozen people interviewed in Campa-Najjar’s district recently at a harvest festival in the town of Fallbrook, north of San Diego, several said his message appealed to them, but some vowed to vote for Hunter regardless of the criminal charges hanging over the Republican candidate.
“I am voting for Hunter because the alternative is unacceptable,” said Greg Incledon, a 59-year-old retiree.
“I mean, where is this guy from? He’s not local,” he said, referring to Campa-Najjar, who was born in the San Diego area.
Lorna May, 55, said she was voting for Hunter, not because he appealed to her as a candidate but rather because she was a supporter of President Donald Trump.
“I think he (Hunter) is a crook just like a lot of other people but I am voting Republican,” she said.
For Dan Ahrensberg, 83, the choice comes down to the “lesser of two evils.”
“I’m a registered Republican but I am voting for Campa-Najjar,” he said.
“I’m disgusted with both sides,” he added. “I don’t think this country is getting good representation.
“The leadership smells awful bad... and the party is all that matters, not the people.”
- Ammar Campa-Najjar faces a tough battle in his quest to win a seat in Congress during the upcoming US midterm elections
- Aside from his Mexican-Palestinian heritage, he is a Democrat running in a staunchly conservative district in California
Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan to leave country
The developments followed a landmark move by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday that overturned the 2010 conviction against Asia Bibi for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The charge of blasphemy carries the death penalty in this majority Muslim nation.
Bibi’s acquittal immediately raised fears of religious violence — and presented a challenge to the government of new Prime Minister Imran Khan who came to power this summer partly by pursuing the Islamist agenda. Khan warned Islamist protesters on Wednesday night not to “test the patience of the state.”
Bibi remained at an undisclosed location Thursday where the 54-year-old mother of five was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother, James Masih told The Associated Press.
Masih said his sister simply would not be safe in Pakistan.
“She has no other option and she will leave the country soon,” he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.
Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, had returned from Britain with their children in mid-October and was waiting for her to join them, the brother added.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Islamists blocked a key road linking the capital, Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Thursday, demanding Bibi be publicly hanged. Authorities deployed paramilitary troops, signaling they could move in to clear the roads.
Protesters, rallied by firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, also set up roadblocks and burned tires in the southern port city of Karachi while hundreds of Islamists clashed Thursday with police in various parts of eastern Punjab province.
Many parents kept their children from school, fearing more violence.
The Islamists also called for the killing of the three judges, including Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who acquitted Bibi.
The three are on the hit list of Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, which has demanded a public execution for Bibi. Rizvi has managed to turn out tens of thousands of supporters in the past, often forcing authorities to bow to his demands on religious matters.
Tehreek-e-Labbaik claimed Thursday that two of its supporters were killed by police fire during overnight clashes in Karachi. No government official could immediately confirm any casualties.
In his televised speech, Prime Minister Khan warned the Islamists: “Let me make it very clear to you that the state will fulfil its responsibility.”
Bibi’s lawyer, Saiful Malook, has gone into hiding as the extremists had threatened his life as well.
On Wednesday, cleric Afzal Qadri, with Rizvi by his side, urged a crowd of supporters outside the Punjab provincial parliament in the city of Lahore to revolt against army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and overthrow Khan’s government.
Bibi’s acquittal, however, has been seen as a hopeful sign by Christians in Pakistan, where the mere rumor of blasphemy can spark lynchings. Religious minorities, who have been repeatedly targeted by extremists, fear the law because it is often used to settle scores and to pressure minorities.
In 2011, Salman Taseer, the governor of Punjab, was shot and killed by one of his guards for defending Bibi and criticizing the misuse of the blasphemy law. The assassin, Mumtaz Qadri, was hanged for the crime, but later was hailed by religious hard-liners as a martyr, with millions visiting a shrine set up for him near Islamabad.
Shahbaz Bhatti, Pakistan’s minister for minorities was also killed in 2011 after he demanded justice for Bibi.
Bibi was arrested in 2009 after she was accused of blasphemy following a quarrel with two fellow female farm workers who refused to drink from a water container used by a Christian. A few days later, a mob accused her of insulting Islam’s prophet, leading to her 2010 conviction.
Bibi’s family has always maintained her innocence and says she never insulted the prophet.