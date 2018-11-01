Oil slips on signs of rising supplies, economic slowdown jitters

BEIJING: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown.
The Brent crude January futures contract lost 46 cents, or 0.61 percent, to trade at $74.58 per barrel by GMT0451. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 41 cents to $64.90 a barrel.
Both benchmarks posted their worst monthly performance since July 2016 on Wednesday, with Brent falling 8.8 percent for October and WTI dropping 10.9 percent.
Thursday’s drops came after US Energy Information Administration data showed crude oil inventories climbed for a sixth straight week.
“The strong built in oil inventories is likely to keep downward pressure on oil prices,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Still, Goldman Sachs on Thursday reiterated a year-end forecast for Brent prices of $80 barrel. The bank said 2018 oil demand growth, though down slightly, remains above consensus expectations, and said Chinese demand continues to show resilience despite concerns over the world’s second-biggest economy.
Meanwhile a Reuters survey found the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted oil production in October to its highest since 2016, as higher output led by the United Arab Emirates and Libya more than offset a cut in Iranian shipments due to US sanctions, set to start on Nov. 4.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a presidential memorandum that he had determined there was sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from nations other than Iran to permit a reduction in purchases from that country.
China delivered disappointing PMI data, with its manufacturing sector in October expanding at its weakest pace in over two years.
Japan anti-trust authorities to investigate tech giants
- ‘We will probe whether ‘platformers’ are obstructing the technological innovation of Japanese companies’
TOKYO: Japan’s anti-trust authorities will probe whether tech giants such as Google and Amazon are using their market-leader positions to exploit contractors or obstruct competition, the country’s fair trade chief said Thursday.
In an interview with the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, the head of Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said the investigation would take place next year.
“We will probe whether ‘platformers’ are obstructing the technological innovation of Japanese companies,” Kazuyuki Sugimoto told the daily.
The term “platformers” refers to tech giants that dominate their sector, and includes Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook.
He said the probe would “study whether client data hoarding is obstructing newcomers from entering the market, or whether their dominant positions in the market are forcing their business partners to cut prices.”
The investigation would involve meetings with the businesses and their partners, and could see the anti-trust watchdog summon company officials and order documents handed over “if necessary,” he said.
In March, the Japanese unit of Amazon said it was cooperating with authorities after the JFTC raided its Tokyo headquarters on allegations of anti-trust violations.
Local media reported the raids were related to allegations that Amazon Japan improperly demanded fees from suppliers, with public broadcaster NHK reporting the firm told suppliers it would stop working with them if they did not pay.
The decision by anti-trust authorities to launch an investigation comes as European authorities crack down on US tech giants.
Earlier this year, the European Union issued a record €4.34 billion ($5 billion) anti-trust fine to US tech giant Google, accusing it of using the Android system’s huge popularity to promote its Google search engine and shut out rivals.
Google has appealed the decision, arguing that the EU’s accusations were unfounded, but said last month it would comply with the decision in order to avoid further fines.
And the European Parliament in September approved a controversial EU copyright law that hands more power to news and record companies against Internet giants like Google and Facebook, though the firms have pledged to fight that ruling.