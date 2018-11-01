You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy to Yemen welcomes calls for resumption of peace talks
﻿

UN envoy to Yemen welcomes calls for resumption of peace talks

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths welcomed recent calls for the resumption of the political process. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 November 2018
Arab News
0

UN envoy to Yemen welcomes calls for resumption of peace talks

Updated 01 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths welcomed recent calls for the resumption of the political process to reach a cessation of hostilities in the war-torn country.

Griffiths added that he will continue to work with all parties to agree on steps to resolve the crisis in Yemen, a press statement issued by his office on Wednesday has noted.

The UN envoy likewise urged all parties to seize the opportunity to agree on a framework for political negotiations and confidence-building measures.

He stressed the continued commitment to bring together the Yemeni parties at the negotiating table and that dialogue remained the only way to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Griffiths likewise expressed his optimism about the positive involvement of the Yemeni government, the Houthi militias and other parties concerned to reach a political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
US calls for end to Yemen hostilities and resumption of peace talks
0
Middle-East
Yemen’s newly appointed prime minister meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator

UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat

Updated 01 November 2018
AFP
0

UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat

  • ‘More than half’ of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children
  • Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015
Updated 01 November 2018
AFP
0

HODEIDAH: Over seven million children face a serious threat of famine in Yemen and ending the country’s war will not save all of them, the UN children’s agency said.
“Today, 1.8 million children under the age of five are facing acute malnutrition, and 400,000 are affected by severe acute malnutrition,” said Geert Cappelaere, regional director of UNICEF.
“More than half” of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children, Cappelaere said late on Wednesday.
“Ending the war is not enough,” he said, referring to a more than three-year conflict that pits the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition against Houthi militia.
“What we need is to stop the war and (to create) a government mechanism that puts at the center the people and children.
“The war is exacerbating the situation that was already bad before because of years of underdevelopment” in the Arab world’s poorest nation, Cappelaere said.
He welcomed a call by the UN on Wednesday to relaunch peace talks within a month.
He said efforts to come up with a solution in the next 30 days were “critical” to improving aid distribution and saving lives.
Cappelaere said that over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015.
“These are the numbers we have been able to verify, but we can safely assume that the number is higher, much higher,” he said.
Saudi Arabia and its allies entered the war to bolster Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed Houthis took over the capital Sanaa.
Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been killed and some 22 million — three quarters of the population — are in need of food aid, according to the UN.

Topics: Yemen Famine

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen government ready to re-start talks with Houthi rebels
0
Middle-East
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Yemen

Latest updates

President Xi admits ‘uncertainty’ in China’s economy
0
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
0
UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat
0
Iraqi southern ports’ average daily oil exports fell in October
0
Central bank, government feud threatens India’s economy — analysts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.