ANKARA: A total of 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to a swathe of land in northern Syria where Turkey carried out a cross-border operation dubbed “Euphrates Shield,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.
Turkey launched Euphrates Shield in 2016 to drive away Daesh militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from its border with Syria. Ankara regards the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization. The operation ended in 2017.
Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who fled the conflict in their homeland. Some Turks view them as an economic burden and a threat to jobs.
“As a result of the infrastructure work and security and stability in the region provided by the Turkish Armed Forces, around 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to the Euphrates Shield Operation area,” Akar said in a speech.
Akar also said Turkey’s operations in northern Iraq would continue until what he described as the terrorist threat to Turkish territory had ended. He was speaking after a week of airstrikes in the area that have targeted the bases of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.
On Tuesday the Turkish military killed seven Kurdish militants in air strikes in northern Iraq as they were preparing to launch an attack on regions were Turkish bases are located, it said in a statement on Twitter.
260,000 Syrians have returned to ‘Euphrates Shield’ area — Turkey
IMF: US sanctions against Iran will cut economic growth by reducing oil exports
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Iran should implement policies to safeguard its macroeconomic stability in the face of reimposed US sanctions that will cut Iranian economic growth by reducing oil exports.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice also told a regular media briefing that the Fund was urging Iran to strengthen its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing frameworks to comply with international standards by a deadline in February 2019.
"The reimposition of US sanctions will reduce economic growth by restricting Iran's oil exports and Iran should implement policies to safeguard macrostability," Rice said, particularly "the most vulnerable groups."
Rice said the IMF was sending a mission to Islamabad on Nov. 7 to launch financing talks with Pakistan, which formally requested an IMF bailout program during the fund's annual meetings in Indonesia in October.
The talks are aimed at reaching a staff-level agreement, which would be submitted to the IMF's executive board for consideration, Rice said. He did not offer a timetable for reaching such a staff-level agreement with Pakistan.