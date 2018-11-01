Militants kill 4 regime fighters in Syria’s Idlib — monitor

BEIRUT: Militants on Thursday killed four pro-regime fighters in Idlib province, the rebel stronghold where Russia and Turkey have agreed to set up a buffer zone, a monitor said.
The northwestern province is the last major area still outside regime control, after a string of ferocious assaults this year put most of the country back in government hands.
Regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey agreed to establish the buffer zone in September.
It was due to come into force in mid-October but some clauses of the plan have been delayed, as repeated clashes erupted between militants, rebels and government forces.
At dawn on Thursday, militants from Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a faction led by former Al-Qaeda fighters, attacked a government position in the east of the province, said the Britain based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“Four regime fighters were killed in the assault, and a member of HTS also died,” said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.
“There is an ongoing exchange of artillery fire between the two parties” in land that is part of the planned demilitarized zone, he added.
The agreement between Russia and Turkey to create the buffer zone was aimed at staving off a government military assault on the province.
As set out under the deal, rebel groups announced they had withdrawn heavy artillery from the zone, but militants including HTS refused to leave the area.
Artillery fire by regime forces killed at least seven civilians in Idlib on Friday last week, the Observatory said.
Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem expressed dissatisfaction this week with the implementation of the agreement, and criticized Turkey for shortcomings.
“Terrorists are still present in this sector with their heavy weapons,” he was quoted as saying by the official SANA news agency on Monday, referring to the buffer zone.
“This indicates that Turkey does not want to respect its obligations,” he added.
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Yemen government ready to re-start talks with Houthi rebels
- The United Nations said a day earlier it aimed to relaunch the talks within a month
- The US this week called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Yemen
ADEN: Yemen’s government said Thursday it was ready to re-start peace talks with Houthi rebels, as international pressure to end the years-long conflict intensifies.
The United Nations said a day earlier it aimed to relaunch the talks within a month, after a previous attempt collapsed in September when the rebels refused to attend.
“The Republic of Yemen welcomes all efforts to restore peace,” a government statement carried by the state-run Saba news agency said.
“The government of Yemen is ready to immediately launch talks on the process of confidence-building, primarily the release of all detainees and prisoners, as well as those who have been abducted or subject to enforced disappearance,” it said.
The US this week called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Yemen, where Washington backs a Saudi-led coalition fighting alongside the government against the Iran-backed Houthis.
In September, the Houthis refused to travel to Geneva for planned peace talks, accusing the UN of failing to guarantee their delegation’s return to the Yemeni capital Sanaa and to secure the evacuation of wounded rebels to Oman.
Previous talks broke down in 2016, when 108 days of negotiations in Kuwait between the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and the rebels failed to yield a deal.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week called for an end to the Yemen war, including air strikes.
Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, is the target of the longest drone war in US history.
In 2012, the US expanded a covert war against the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which Washington categorizes as the radical group’s most dangerous branch.
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened after the Houthis seized Sanaa.
Rights groups say the toll could be as high as 50,000.