UN: Over 7 million Yemeni children face ‘serious’ famine threat

HODEIDAH: Over seven million children face a serious threat of famine in Yemen and ending the country’s war will not save all of them, the UN children’s agency said.
“Today, 1.8 million children under the age of five are facing acute malnutrition, and 400,000 are affected by severe acute malnutrition,” said Geert Cappelaere, regional director of UNICEF.
“More than half” of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in the impoverished country are children, Cappelaere said late on Wednesday.
“Ending the war is not enough,” he said, referring to a more than three-year conflict that pits the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition against Houthi militia.
“What we need is to stop the war and (to create) a government mechanism that puts at the center the people and children.
“The war is exacerbating the situation that was already bad before because of years of underdevelopment” in the Arab world’s poorest nation, Cappelaere said.
He welcomed a call by the UN on Wednesday to relaunch peace talks within a month.
He said efforts to come up with a solution in the next 30 days were “critical” to improving aid distribution and saving lives.
Cappelaere said that over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015.
“These are the numbers we have been able to verify, but we can safely assume that the number is higher, much higher,” he said.
Saudi Arabia and its allies entered the war to bolster Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed Houthis took over the capital Sanaa.
Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been killed and some 22 million — three quarters of the population — are in need of food aid, according to the UN.
Militants kill 4 regime fighters in Syria’s Idlib — monitor
BEIRUT: Militants on Thursday killed four pro-regime fighters in Idlib province, the rebel stronghold where Russia and Turkey have agreed to set up a buffer zone, a monitor said.
The northwestern province is the last major area still outside regime control, after a string of ferocious assaults this year put most of the country back in government hands.
Regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey agreed to establish the buffer zone in September.
It was due to come into force in mid-October but some clauses of the plan have been delayed, as repeated clashes erupted between militants, rebels and government forces.
At dawn on Thursday, militants from Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a faction led by former Al-Qaeda fighters, attacked a government position in the east of the province, said the Britain based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“Four regime fighters were killed in the assault, and a member of HTS also died,” said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.
“There is an ongoing exchange of artillery fire between the two parties” in land that is part of the planned demilitarized zone, he added.
The agreement between Russia and Turkey to create the buffer zone was aimed at staving off a government military assault on the province.
As set out under the deal, rebel groups announced they had withdrawn heavy artillery from the zone, but militants including HTS refused to leave the area.
Artillery fire by regime forces killed at least seven civilians in Idlib on Friday last week, the Observatory said.
Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem expressed dissatisfaction this week with the implementation of the agreement, and criticized Turkey for shortcomings.
“Terrorists are still present in this sector with their heavy weapons,” he was quoted as saying by the official SANA news agency on Monday, referring to the buffer zone.
“This indicates that Turkey does not want to respect its obligations,” he added.
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.