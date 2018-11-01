Germany, France urge China to level business playing field

SHANGHAI: Germany and France urged Beijing to do more to level the playing field for European businesses in China and address concerns about the business environment through “concrete and systematic measures.”
In a rare joint op-ed in the business magazine Caixin, the German and French ambassadors to China said European businesses should have the same opportunities in China as Chinese industries have in Europe.
The op-ed comes on the eve of a major trade expo in Shanghai next week that Beijing hopes to use to signal its willingness to narrow trade deficits and assuage outside concern about its trade practices.
Critics see the China International Import Expo, or CIIE, as an ill-conceived event that is more about political posturing amid trade tensions between China and the United States than business.
French Ambassador Jean-Maurice Ripert and German Ambassador Clemens von Goetze said the expo was timely.
“French and German companies are looking forward to China demonstrating that it will not waver and will deepen its opening-up and reform policy in order to create a level playing field for foreign businesses in China,” their article said.
Western governments and businesses have long complained about discriminatory Chinese policies and market access restrictions.
“International businesses operating in China are awaiting a more holistic reform agenda to increase international investment and resolve the existing challenges,” the op-ed said. “We encourage China to address these issues through concrete and systematic measures that go beyond tariff adjustments.”
China should introduce quicker, scientifically-based procedures for agricultural products (SPS), abolish all joint venture requirements, ensure that implementation of cybersecurity legislation does not create barriers to business or discriminatory practices, and better protect intellectual property rights, it said.
But more also needs to be done, giving European companies the same opportunities in China that Chinese firms enjoy in Europe, they added.
“The Shanghai expo comes at just the right time. Forty years after their inception, China should give the reform and opening-up policies fresh impetus and create new political and economic momentum for foreign business,” they wrote.
Underscoring European concerns, a new strategy paper from Germany’s influential BDI industry federation calls on firms to reduce their dependence on the Chinese market in a sign of rising concern over Beijing’s state-driven economic model.
French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume, and Christian Hirte, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, are attending the import fair as their respective country’s representatives.
Germany, France urge China to level business playing field
Germany, France urge China to level business playing field
- German and French ambassadors to China said European businesses should have the same opportunities in China as Chinese industries have in Europe
- Western governments and businesses have long complained about discriminatory Chinese policies and market access restrictions
SHANGHAI: Germany and France urged Beijing to do more to level the playing field for European businesses in China and address concerns about the business environment through “concrete and systematic measures.”
Egypt economic reboot ‘on track’
- Weaker currency boosts exports and attracts overseas capital as wide-ranging reforms deliver fiscal dividend
- EFG Hermes’ Mohamed Abu Basha: Egypt’s economy is recovering, and the external and fiscal deficits are narrowing despite rising oil prices and global tightening monetary conditions
LONDON: Egypt’s government deserves credit for rebooting the economy and introducing difficult economic reforms — but there is still work to be done, analysts told Arab News.
In the wake of the IMF agreeing to release another $2 billion to Cairo following a mutually-agreed loan program in 2016, Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes in Cairo, said: “Egypt’s reform story is on track. The economy is recovering, and the external and fiscal deficits are narrowing despite rising oil prices and global tightening monetary conditions.”
Asked about the next economic challenge for Egypt, Abu Basha said it would be about stimulating the real economy through more structural reforms, and boosting private sector investment — both local and foreign — while maintaining macro-stability.
“This is important to reduce unemployment, enhance productivity and protect gains realized over the past few years,” he said.
The introduction of a flexible exchange rate — part of the IMF agreement with Cairo — as well as subsidy cuts led to a surge in inflation that hit 30 percent at worst, but was down to 16 percent in September.
A weaker currency has boosted exports and attracted overseas capital, not least from China, which signed off on $18 billion of deals in infrastructure and energy during a September visit to Beijing by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
David Butter, Middle East analyst at UK think-tank Chatham House, told Arab News that increased natural gas production had been “very positive for growth” as development of Egypt’s Zohar gas field with foreign oil companies had boosted the balance of payments. “They were spending something like $2 billion importing gas. Now they don’t have to do that, although they are having to pay something to the foreign operators (of Zohar), but there is definitely a net benefit,” he said.
James Tuvey, of Capital Economics, said the government had “stabilized the situation economically.” The reform program had worked well as the IMF had agreed to Cairo’s request to expand social welfare programs to protect the most vulnerable from subsidy cuts and other measures. “Additionally, there is a minimal spending requirement on education and health care, as well as on research and development,” said Tuvey.
He said it was now important to push through with planned privatizations that would attract foreign as well as domestic interest.
Butter said that there was still the issue of the fiscal deficit at about 8 percent of GDP “which needed to be brought down.”
That could be done partly by sustaining economic growth. “At the moment GDP is at about 5.3 percent, and that’s helpful. Increased natural gas production has certainty been positive. But private consumption, a big driver of growth, is still rather weak. Real wage levels have lagged because of inflation,” said Butter.
FACTOID
The latest tranche of money from the IMF to Egypt will bring total disbursements to $10 billion under an agreement worth $12 billion in total.