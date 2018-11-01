Morocco imposes online entry permit rule for African travelers

RABAT: Morocco, struggling with an influx of African migrants seeking passage to nearby Europe, on Thursday imposed a new rule requiring such travelers to fill out an online travel form for approval at least 96 hours before leaving home.
The procedure on a website carrying the Moroccan Foreign Ministry logo applies to a range of African countries whose citizens currently can enter Morocco without visas, except for Algeria and Tunisia.
The North African country has been grappling with a surge in migrants, arriving mainly on flights into Casablanca. Many intend to get into Europe and claim asylum by taking boats across a narrow Mediterranean strait to Spain, or scaling fences into the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta or Melilla bordering Morocco.
The new procedure “aims to facilitate passenger traffic ... It will help Moroccan authorities know in advance the identity of travelers before boarding (planes),” reads a document issued by Morocco’s embassy in Mali and seen by Reuters.
Morocco has come under European Union pressure to reduce crossings of illegal migrants to Spain and wants Rabat to set up “disembarkation platforms” — centers where migrants’ asylum applications would be processed. Morocco has rejected the idea.
In Africa, Morocco offers visa-free entry to the nationals of Algeria, Tunisia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon and Ivory Coast.
The new travel regulation took effect on Thursday for citizens of Congo Brazzaville, Guinea Conakry and Mali, according to a document from the Moroccan airline RAM.
Mali, Guinea and to a lesser extent Congolese nationals comprise the bulk of Europe-bound migrants coming to Morocco.
More than 40,000 African migrants have reached Spain’s southern Andalucia coast by sea from Morocco since January.
Chemical terrorism, ‘lone wolf’ attacks highlighted at Arab conference in Tunis
- The secretary-general of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers reiterated the council’s condemnation of the recent terrorist bombing in Tunisia, in which policemen and civilians were wounded
JEDDAH: “Lone wolf” attacks and chemical terrorism were among the key dangers discussed at the 21st Arab conference on counterterrorism at the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis.
Participating in the conference were representatives of Arab states, the Arab League, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and international institutions concerned with combating terrorism.
Gen. Abdullah Al-Huwairini, assistant chief of state security for counter-terrorism affairs, led the Kingdom’s delegation to the conference.
The secretary-general of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, reiterated the council’s condemnation of the recent terrorist bombing in Tunisia, in which policemen and civilians were wounded.
He also praised the Tunisian security bodies’ efforts in combating terrorism and the people’s awareness of it and its collaboration with the official bodies to combat it. Terrorism in Tunisia will not find a nurturing environment, he stated.
Kuman said the use of women in operations showed the lack of resources of terrorist organizations after the success of the Arab and international efforts to combat terrorism.
He stressed his deep concern that these organizations would increase reliance on “lone wolf” operations, and he called upon the all counter-terrorism bodies in the Arab states to be aware of the threat of chemical terrorism. The conference also discussed member states’ experiences in this field, to allow the exchange of the best practices among the Arab states.
Kuman also stressed the need to promote Arab and international cooperation and accelerate the exchange of information and expertise.
Kuman said the diverse regional and international participation in the conference reflected the common belief that terrorism is a transborder crime that is not limited to a sole religion, human race or geographical spot, and that it should be dealt with by regional and international coordination and a partnership between all relevant entities.