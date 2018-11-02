You are here

  • Home
  • Rohingya voice doubts over repatriation plans 
﻿

Rohingya voice doubts over repatriation plans 

Myanmar Foreign Secretary Myint Thu speaks to journalists during his visit at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on October 31, 2018. (AFP / Suzauddin Rubel)
Updated 02 November 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Rohingya voice doubts over repatriation plans 

  • Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Secretary U Myint Thu visited about 60 Rohingya community leaders at the Cox’s Bazar camps on Wednesday
  • Thu proposed that the Rohingya be kept mainly in two newly built transit camps at Tombru and Nagpura in Mongdu district.
Updated 02 November 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees at the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps have voiced doubts over repatriation proposals delivered by U Myint Thu, Myanmar’s permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Thu visited about 60 Rohingya community leaders at the Cox’s Bazar camps on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Thu proposed that the Rohingya be kept mainly in two newly built transit camps at Tombru and Nagpura in Mongdu district.

Refugees will stay from two to three days in the transit camps, where they will be offered national verification cards.

Under the proposals the refugees will then be sent to a newly built camp at Lapugong, in the north of Mongdu, which can hold up to 30,000 people.

Refugees will be required to stay for five months in the camp before being returned to their original villages. They will also be eligible to apply for citizenship, according to Rohingya leaders.

However, several community leaders who attended the meeting with Thu told Arab News they were far from convinced by Thu’s proposals.

Mohammad Nur, secretary of a Kutupalang camp that houses 57,000 refugees, said: “During the violence in 2012 in Akiab, about 150,000 Rohingya were displaced from their homes and were sheltered at IPD camp in Mongdu. Even after six years these Rohingya are not allowed to go back home.

“So how can we rely on these types of assurance that after five months we will be allowed to go back our original places?

“We have demanded full citizenship, the deployment of international security forces in Rakhine, and the recognition of Rohingya like other ethnic groups in Myanmar. But Thu did not utter a single word regarding these demands,” Nur said.

“If the situation in Rakhine continues in this way and our demands are not fulfilled, I don’t think any of our Rohingya will be interested in going back.” 

Community leaders also claimed that the UN or Bangladesh government had yet to discuss the mid-November repatriation issue with them.

Fairas Al-Kateeb, UNHCR spokesperson in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News: “We believe (the situation) is not conducive for a return at the moment and that’s why this whole process needs to be reassessed. Any return of the refugees should be handled with dignity and on a voluntary
basis.” 

Highlighting the role of the UN refugee agency in the repatriation process, he said: “It will take time to evaluate. We cannot take decisions under pressure.”

After his visit to the Rohingya camps, Thu told reporters that in February 2018 Myanmar had received a list of 8,032 Rohingya from the Bangladesh authorities.

“We have already verified about 5,000 and from that the first batch will be around 2,000 people and then the second batch will follow,” he said “So, in mid-November we will receive the first batch.

“We are here to meet with people from the camps so that I can explain what we have prepared for their return. Then I can listen to their voices.”

However, Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Arab News that his government had already handed over a list of another 22,000 Rohingya to be verified by the Myanmar authority.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have been living in the Cox’s Bazar camps since August 2017 following a crackdown by Myanmar army described as a “clearance operation against the insurgent groups.”

Topics: Rohingya Muslims Myanmar Bangladesh cox's bazar U Myint Thu

Related

0
World
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi promises ‘transparency’ over Rohingya atrocities
0
World
Rohingya refugees in Malaysia fear persecution if repatriated

Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site

Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site

  • Search teams have been scouring the seabed for the fuselage of the Boeing-737 MAX 8
  • ‘Today we will start diving (again) at the spot where we think the plane crashed’
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

JAKARTA: Chairs, wheels and other parts of a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet were hauled from the depths Friday, as authorities analyzed black box data that may explain why the new plane plummeted into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.
Search teams have been scouring the seabed for the fuselage of the Boeing-737 MAX 8, which plunged into the waters off Indonesia’s northern coast shortly after takeoff Monday despite only having been in service a few months.
“Today we will start diving (again) at the spot where we think the plane crashed,” said Isswarto, commander of the Indonesian navy’s search-and-rescue division.
“There is a lot of little debris, plane wheels, and chairs — all totally destroyed and in pieces.”
Divers were searching an area about 25-35 meters deep, but have been finding fewer body parts than earlier in the week, he added.
“They’re scattered everywhere and some may have been washed away by the current.”
Dozens of body bags containing remains have been recovered from the crash site so far.
Television images showed divers tying ropes to twisted plane parts scattered along the seafloor.
On Thursday, authorities said they had recovered one of the plane’s black boxes, which airlines are required to install in jets, as well as parts of its landing gear.
The black box could offer investigators their best chance of discovering why such a new jet crashed. The devices help explain nearly 90 percent of all crashes, according to aviation experts.
The devices record information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane as well as flight crew conversations.
The single-aisle Boeing plane, en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang city, is one of the world’s newest and most advanced commercial passenger jets.
Boeing and US National Transportation Safety Board officials have joined the Indonesian team in sifting through twisted metal plane parts and piles of passengers’ torn clothing, shoes, wallets and phones.
Passengers’ remains are being sent to hospital for DNA identification, with the first funeral for one of the passengers held on Thursday.
But many other victims have yet to be found and there are hopes more can be recovered in the bulk of the wreckage, including those who may still be strapped to their seats.
Lion Air’s admission that the jet had a technical issue on a previous flight — as well its abrupt fatal dive — have raised questions about whether it had mechanical faults such as a speed-and-altitude system malfunction.
The accident has resurrected concerns about Indonesia’s poor air safety record which until recently saw its carriers facing years-long bans from entering European Union and US airspace.
Indonesia has had nearly 40 fatal aviation accidents in the past 15 years, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
Lion Air, Indonesia’s biggest budget carrier, has been involved in a number of incidents including a fatal 2004 crash.
In 2014, an AirAsia crash in the Java Sea during stormy weather killed 162 people.

Topics: aviation transport Indonesia Lion Air

Related

0
World
Divers recover jet’s flight recorder on Indonesia seafloor
0 photos
World
‘No survivors expected’ on crashed Indonesia plane

Latest updates

Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site
0
Japan cabinet approves bill to accept foreign workers
0
US charges Malaysian financier in multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal
0
Trump, Xi eye G20 talks after ‘very good’ phone call
0
Oil prices pulled down by surging output, but Iran sanctions loom
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.