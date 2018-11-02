You are here

Government wants peaceful resolution of protests: Pakistan minister

Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan Islamist political party block the Faizabad junction in Islamabad on Nov. 1, 2018 in protest after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy. (REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood)
Aamir Shah
Government wants peaceful resolution of protests: Pakistan minister

  • Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan Islamist political party are protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy
  • Federal Minister for Higher Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government has initiated dialogue with protesters to disperse them peacefully
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has decided not to use force against people protesting against the Supreme Court decision to release Asia Bibi, the Christian woman who had been imprisoned for eight years on blasphemy charges and who was facing a death sentence.

Shaheryar Khan Afridi, state minister for the interior, announced it in the National Assembly on Thursday after the federal government’s consultations with higher authorities in all four provinces. His words struck a different tone after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tough televised address to the nation on Wednesday. 

“The government has initiated dialogue with protesters to disperse them peacefully,” he said. “The nation will get good news soon.”

Before Afridi made his statement on the floor of the house, Federal Minister for Higher Education Shafqat Mahmood said that the government was trying to address the situation in different ways.

“Negotiations are underway with those who believe in the rule of law,” he said, “and security forces are also prepared to disperse those who are challenging the state’s writ.”

The minister said the government was fulfilling its responsibility by ensuring that the Supreme Court judgment was carried out. “We believe in the rule of law and stand with the Supreme Court,” he added.

Bibi remained at an undisclosed location Thursday, where the 54-year-old mother of five was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother James Masih said.

Masih said his sister simply would not be safe in Pakistan. “She has no other option and she will leave the country soon,” he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.

In defiance of the government’s warnings, hard-liners blocked roads in major cities for the second consecutive day on Thursday, demanding that the Supreme Court verdict be overturned.

Pakistan’s opposition parties have extended a helping hand to the government to deal with the crisis through dialogue with the protesters. 

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should win the confidence of members of the National Assembly over his strategy.

 “This is a sensitive issue and should be resolved through dialogue,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker, Khawaja Saad Rafique, said while advising the government not to use force against the protesters. “We don’t want to exploit the situation for political gains,” he said. “Some elements are on the roads in the name of religion but no intelligent person can support their narrative.”

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said a joint strategy should be devised to deal with the situation. “We can steer the country out of this crisis by joining hands,” he said. “It is our collective responsibility to maintain law and order.”

However, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker, Abdul Shakoor, accused the government of not pursuing the case against Bibi more diligently. “The whole Pakistani nation has rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict, and we are even ready to sacrifice our lives to protect the honor of the Prophet,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Faizabad junction blasphemy asia bibi

Rohingya voice doubts over repatriation plans 

Updated 02 November 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
Rohingya voice doubts over repatriation plans 

  • Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Secretary U Myint Thu visited about 60 Rohingya community leaders at the Cox’s Bazar camps on Wednesday
  • Thu proposed that the Rohingya be kept mainly in two newly built transit camps at Tombru and Nagpura in Mongdu district.
Updated 02 November 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees at the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps have voiced doubts over repatriation proposals delivered by U Myint Thu, Myanmar’s permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Thu visited about 60 Rohingya community leaders at the Cox’s Bazar camps on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Thu proposed that the Rohingya be kept mainly in two newly built transit camps at Tombru and Nagpura in Mongdu district.

Refugees will stay from two to three days in the transit camps, where they will be offered national verification cards.

Under the proposals the refugees will then be sent to a newly built camp at Lapugong, in the north of Mongdu, which can hold up to 30,000 people.

Refugees will be required to stay for five months in the camp before being returned to their original villages. They will also be eligible to apply for citizenship, according to Rohingya leaders.

However, several community leaders who attended the meeting with Thu told Arab News they were far from convinced by Thu’s proposals.

Mohammad Nur, secretary of a Kutupalang camp that houses 57,000 refugees, said: “During the violence in 2012 in Akiab, about 150,000 Rohingya were displaced from their homes and were sheltered at IPD camp in Mongdu. Even after six years these Rohingya are not allowed to go back home.

“So how can we rely on these types of assurance that after five months we will be allowed to go back our original places?

“We have demanded full citizenship, the deployment of international security forces in Rakhine, and the recognition of Rohingya like other ethnic groups in Myanmar. But Thu did not utter a single word regarding these demands,” Nur said.

“If the situation in Rakhine continues in this way and our demands are not fulfilled, I don’t think any of our Rohingya will be interested in going back.” 

Community leaders also claimed that the UN or Bangladesh government had yet to discuss the mid-November repatriation issue with them.

Fairas Al-Kateeb, UNHCR spokesperson in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News: “We believe (the situation) is not conducive for a return at the moment and that’s why this whole process needs to be reassessed. Any return of the refugees should be handled with dignity and on a voluntary
basis.” 

Highlighting the role of the UN refugee agency in the repatriation process, he said: “It will take time to evaluate. We cannot take decisions under pressure.”

After his visit to the Rohingya camps, Thu told reporters that in February 2018 Myanmar had received a list of 8,032 Rohingya from the Bangladesh authorities.

“We have already verified about 5,000 and from that the first batch will be around 2,000 people and then the second batch will follow,” he said “So, in mid-November we will receive the first batch.

“We are here to meet with people from the camps so that I can explain what we have prepared for their return. Then I can listen to their voices.”

However, Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Arab News that his government had already handed over a list of another 22,000 Rohingya to be verified by the Myanmar authority.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have been living in the Cox’s Bazar camps since August 2017 following a crackdown by Myanmar army described as a “clearance operation against the insurgent groups.”

Topics: Rohingya Muslims Myanmar Bangladesh cox's bazar U Myint Thu

