JEDDAH: Joint political and economic measures need to be adopted by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to counter countries and groups — such as Iran — that are attempting to destabilize the security of the region, the GCC leader said at a conference in Washington.
GCC Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani emphasized that a coordinated and strong response should be made to countries and groups that are trying to destabilize the region. These should including political and economic measures. He specified the role played the Iranians in destabilizing security in the region.
He made his call for action in his opening speech at the 27th Arab-US Policymakers Conference in the US. The three-day meeting seeks to answer the question: What paths forward for America in and with the Arab region?
He added that the future vision of the Middle East and North Africa region should be derived from the reality of challenges facing the region. Referring to the key challenges facing the Middle East, he said they require a vision agreed upon by the countries of the region based on achieving security, stability and peace.
He spoke of the need to prepare a comprehensive strategy based on correlation and interdependence among the countries which are politically convergent.
The conference was organized by the National Council for US-Arab Relations with the participation of a number of Arab ambassadors to the US, US former ambassadors to Arab countries as well as intellectuals, researchers, businessmen and members of the media.
GCC chief calls for joint action against state threats to security in the region
Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches
- Al-Malki added that Sanaa International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic
JEDDAH: Forces from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have launched an attack on military targets at rebel-held Al-Dailami air base.
“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV ground stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations in Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa,” said the coalition’s official spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Malki.
He added the operation followed an intelligence operation and monitoring of the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing the threats they pose to regional and international security. All possible precautionary measures were taken and the mission was carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, its Customary Rules, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition Rules of Engagement, he said.
Al-Malki added that Sana’a International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic.