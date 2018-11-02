Saudi interior minister, Kazakh president meet in Astana

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif met with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana on Thursday.
The minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and their wishes of constant progress and prosperity to the government and people of Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, they discussed the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments at the international arena.
Nazarbayev underscored the contribution of Prince Abdul Aziz to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.
“Saudi Arabia is our crucial and reliable partner in the Islamic world. We are interested in further deepening of political and economic ties between our states. Therefore, I have invited King Salman and the crown prince to visit Kazakhstan,” said Nazarbayev in a press statement.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Thaher bin Mutesh Al-Enezi and President of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.
Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches
- Al-Malki added that Sanaa International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic
JEDDAH: Forces from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have launched an attack on military targets at rebel-held Al-Dailami air base.
“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV ground stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations in Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa,” said the coalition’s official spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Malki.
He added the operation followed an intelligence operation and monitoring of the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing the threats they pose to regional and international security. All possible precautionary measures were taken and the mission was carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, its Customary Rules, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition Rules of Engagement, he said.
Al-Malki added that Sana’a International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic.