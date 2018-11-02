You are here

Ithra prize puts Saudi artists in the frame

Ithra has invited artists in Saudi Arabia to take part in the second edition of the Ithra Art Prize. (Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
Ithra prize puts Saudi artists in the frame

  • The winning artist will be announced in January 2019
  • The artwork will also be featured at Art Dubai 2019, a leading international art fair to be held at Madinat Jumeirah on March 20-23
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has invited Saudi and Saudi-based artists to take part in the second edition of the Ithra Art Prize held in collaboration with Art Dubai.
The winning artist will be announced in January 2019 and their work included in Ithra’s prestigious and fast-growing art collection.
The artwork will also be featured at Art Dubai 2019, a leading international art fair to be held at Madinat Jumeirah on March 20-23. The winning artist will receive financial support to develop their proposed work.
Ali Al-Mutairi, director of the Ithra, said: “We look forward to building on our success this year in the field of contemporary art and to showcase Saudi art on the global stage.”
Ayman Zedani, winner of the 2018 edition of the Ithra Art Prize, said: “Being a part of the Ithra Art Prize was an extraordinary experience that allowed me to produce the largest body of work I have ever worked on. I encourage any Saudi or Saudi-based artist who is hoping to push their career forward to submit a proposal for the prize and make use of the great platform that Ithra is offering.”
Saudi and Saudi-based artists can register via Ithra’s website. Registrations close on Dec. 2. Applications are accepted from individual artists as well as collectives and are limited to one artwork proposal per application. The proposal should be for a new original work, exclusive to the center and Art Dubai.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches

Colonel Turki Al-Malki said a base in the Yemeni capital was hit. (AN photo)
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches

  • Al-Malki added that Sanaa International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Forces from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have launched an attack on military targets at rebel-held Al-Dailami air base.
“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV ground stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations in Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa,” said the coalition’s official spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Malki.
He added the operation followed an intelligence operation and monitoring of the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing the threats they pose to regional and international security. All possible precautionary measures were taken and the mission was carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, its Customary Rules, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition Rules of Engagement, he said.
Al-Malki added that Sana’a International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

