Ithra prize puts Saudi artists in the frame

The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has invited Saudi and Saudi-based artists to take part in the second edition of the Ithra Art Prize held in collaboration with Art Dubai.

The winning artist will be announced in January 2019 and their work included in Ithra’s prestigious and fast-growing art collection.

The artwork will also be featured at Art Dubai 2019, a leading international art fair to be held at Madinat Jumeirah on March 20-23. The winning artist will receive financial support to develop their proposed work.

Ali Al-Mutairi, director of the Ithra, said: “We look forward to building on our success this year in the field of contemporary art and to showcase Saudi art on the global stage.”

Ayman Zedani, winner of the 2018 edition of the Ithra Art Prize, said: “Being a part of the Ithra Art Prize was an extraordinary experience that allowed me to produce the largest body of work I have ever worked on. I encourage any Saudi or Saudi-based artist who is hoping to push their career forward to submit a proposal for the prize and make use of the great platform that Ithra is offering.”

Saudi and Saudi-based artists can register via Ithra’s website. Registrations close on Dec. 2. Applications are accepted from individual artists as well as collectives and are limited to one artwork proposal per application. The proposal should be for a new original work, exclusive to the center and Art Dubai.