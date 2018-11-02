You are here

Saudi aid agency signs deals to run Yemeni refugee camp in Djibouti

KSRelief provides much needed assistance to Yemenis. (SPA)
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News

  • KSRelief chief Abdullah Al-Rabeeah three signed a number of agreement to assist Yemenis in a refugee camp in Djibouti
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdullah Al-Rabeeah signed three agreements on Wednesday for the running of the Yemeni refugee camp in Djibouti.
The first agreement was signed with the Turkish company Nevka for the $815,000 operation and maintenance of the camp. It aims to operate and maintain the housing units, electricity, water and sanitation. This will ensure a proper environment for sheltering the most vulnerable Yemeni families in the camp and provide them with basic services such as adequate housing, safe drinking water, school, mosque and medical clinics.
Al-Rabeeah signed the second agreement, worth $246,000, with the Office of National Assistance for Refugees and Displaced Persons to manage and guard the camp. It seeks to set a mechanism for sheltering and supervising the refugees in the camp, operating the school and the mosque in collaboration with the government of Djibouti, providing the refugees with the necessary quantities of water, protecting the camp’s facilities and inhabitants and managing them.
The third agreement was signed with Al-Rahma Hospital in Djibouti to operate the camp’s clinics. It aspires to provide refugees with basic medical care, to treat communicable diseases to prevent the outbreak of epidemics, provide the necessary vaccinations for children and support the Djiboutian Ministry of Health through providing medical care and relieving the pressure on the ministry’s hospitals.
The clinics were opened on Nov. 11, 2015. They include various units that benefit 1,188 refugees. The cost of establishing the clinics reached $845,000 and operating them costs $134,000. Cases that cannot be treated in the clinics will be transferred to Al-Rahma Hospital as part of the agreement funded by KSRelief.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Djibouti

Coalition strikes Sanaa airbase used for missile launches

Colonel Turki Al-Malki said a base in the Yemeni capital was hit. (AN photo)
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News

  • Al-Malki added that Sanaa International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic
Updated 02 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Forces from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have launched an attack on military targets at rebel-held Al-Dailami air base.
“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV ground stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations in Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa,” said the coalition’s official spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Malki.
He added the operation followed an intelligence operation and monitoring of the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing the threats they pose to regional and international security. All possible precautionary measures were taken and the mission was carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, its Customary Rules, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition Rules of Engagement, he said.
Al-Malki added that Sana’a International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

