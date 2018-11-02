Oil prices pulled down by surging output, but Iran sanctions loom

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday as record crude output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of US sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports.
Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.50 per barrel at 0240 GMT on Friday, down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $63.32 a barrel.
“Crude oil prices took a severe hit as investors were unnerved on rising global inventories and record high output in 2018 from oil-producing nations,” said Benjamin Lu of brokerage Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Brent has fallen by over 12 percent since the beginning of October, while WTI has lost more than 13 percent in value.
The 15-member producer group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) boosted oil production in October to 33.31 million barrels per day (bpd), a Reuters survey found this week.
That is up 390,000 bpd from September and the highest by OPEC since December 2016, just before the group started to voluntarily withhold supply in January 2017 in order to prop up prices.
Meanwhile, US crude oil production surged by 416,000 bpd to a record 11.346 million bpd in August, the US Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report this week.
On a weekly basis, US crude production stood at 11.2 million bpd last week.
“Year-on-year growth in US crude oil production has averaged almost 1.5 million barrels per day in the first eight months of the year... with output from many key producing regions reaching new all-time highs,” said Barclays bank.
The United States is now running neck and neck with Russia for the title of top producer. Russian oil production has risen to a post-Soviet record high of 11.41 million bpd so far in October, up from 11.36 million bpd in September.
With Saudi Arabia pumping 10.65 million bpd so far in October, combined output from the top-three oil producers is at a record 33.41 million bpd, meaning that Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia meet more than a third of the world’s almost 100 million bpd of crude consumption.
Despite the surge in output, concerns lingered as Washington is set to impose its sanctions against Iran’s petroleum exports from next week.
Clayton Allen of Height Securities said Iran’s biggest oil customers, all in Asia, were seeking waivers to US sanctions against Iran’s petroleum exports.
“Thus far, potential waivers appear targeted at India and South Korea, and they require some reductions over current import volumes while still allowing oil to flow,” he said.
“We think Trump will agree to China importing some volumes, similar to the treatment that India and South Korea receive,” he said.
Japan is seeking a similar deal.
Despite these efforts, Allen said any potential Iranian oil sanction waivers would likely only be temporary.
“The US may use waivers to slow walk implementation, but these will not apply indefinitely,” he added.
Oil prices pulled down by surging output, but Iran sanctions loom
Oil prices pulled down by surging output, but Iran sanctions loom
- Brent has fallen by over 12 percent since the beginning of October, while WTI has lost more than 13 percent in value
- The US is now running neck and neck with Russia for the title of top producer
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday as record crude output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of US sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports.
Apple decision to keep lid on iPhone sales data unnerves investors
- Apple will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998
- ‘Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple’
SAN FRANCISCO: First Apple took away the headphone jack on its iPhones. Then it took away the home button.
And now, it has taken away a closely watched performance metric that it has disclosed to investors for 20 years.
The Cupertino, California-based company on Thursday said that it will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998. Analysts and investors use the figures to calculate the average selling price of Apple’s devices and gauge the health of the company.
Apple warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations, which Chief Executive Tim Cook blamed on weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs.
The disappointing forecast by the world’s most valuable technology company helped send shares down as much as 7 percent, taking roughly $70 billion off Apple’s market value and forcing that value below $1 trillion. The forecast could also deepen concerns for technology companies that saw a sell-off after misses by Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.
Apple said it expects between $89 billion and $93 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ending in December, with a midpoint of $91 billion coming in below Wall Street expectations of $93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Cook in an interview with Reuters said that Apple is “seeing some macroeconomic weakness in some of the emerging markets.” He later told investors on a conference call that weak markets included Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey. Sales were flat in the fourth quarter in India, Cook said.
“Obviously, we would like to see that be a huge growth,” Cook said on the call.
Apple said the data is less relevant to the strength of its business as customers bundle products, such as an iPhone paired with its wireless AirPods headphones, along with paid subscription services like Apple Music to listen to songs and iCloud storage for photos. Analysts were skeptical.
“Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple,” said analyst Walter Piecyk from BTIG Research.
The move cost Apple dearly, helping to send shares down about 7 percent in after-hours trading. They later settled at $207.81, about 6.5 percent below their previous close.
“Apple is a complex company with lot of moving parts,” said analyst Ivan Fienseth from Tigress “I think they need to give more transparency to their shareholders and not less.”
But now, Apple will give cost-of-sales data for both its total product businesses and its total services business, which will let investors evaluate a gross margin for both. In the past, Apple gave only an overall gross margin figure for the company.
The new numbers are important for two reasons. First, they will show just how lucrative Apple’s hardware business really is. But more importantly, for the first time they give margin information on Apple’s services business, which reached $10 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 17 percent.
Many of Apple’s fastest-growing businesses are subscription based, like its $9.99 a month Apple Music service. And investors tend to value subscription business through a combination of their revenue growth rate and margins — information that Apple investors will now have, said Tien Tzuo, chief executive of Zuora Inc, a company that helps subscription businesses track their finances.
But one problem Apple investors will face is not knowing what the margin mix is within the services business. Some parts of it, like iCloud storage, are likely lucrative, but others, like Apple Music, are probably less so because Apple has to pay music licenses costs and competes with rival Spotify Technology.
“You would value the music business with one (revenue) multiple closer to Spotify, and the cloud business with a (subscription software) multiple,” said Tzuo. “Having some sense of which business is growing faster would be nice.”