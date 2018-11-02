You are here

Trump, Xi eye G20 talks after 'very good' phone call

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 02 November 2018
AFP
Trump, Xi eye G20 talks after 'very good' phone call

  • The phone call comes as tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are rising on several fronts
  • Washington and Beijing are in an increasingly high-stakes standoff over Trump’s aggressive moves
Updated 02 November 2018
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had “very good” talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the trade conflict between the two economic giants, and meetings were being planned at the G20 summit at the end of this month.

The phone call comes as tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are rising on several fronts, including commerce and security.

“Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on trade,” Trump tweeted.

Trump said trade talks were “moving along nicely” and that meetings were “being scheduled” at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Xi said he was “very happy” to talk to Trump again and attaches “great importance to good relations with the president,” according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese president also said he would like to meet Trump at the G20.

Disagreements on trade have “adversely affected” industries from both countries as well as global trade, Xi said.

“China does not want to see this,” he said, according to Xinhua.

“The economic teams of the two countries should strengthen contact, conduct consultations on issues of mutual concern, and push for a mutually acceptable solution to China-US economic and trade issues,” Xi said.

Washington and Beijing are in an increasingly high-stakes standoff over Trump’s aggressive move to end what he says have been years of unfair trade practices by China, including rampant intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and market access barriers.

Trump imposed new tariffs on roughly half of Chinese imports this summer while Beijing fired back with tariffs on most US products.

Trump said he and Xi also had “a good discussion on North Korea.”

The US leader wants to maintain United Nations sanctions and pressure to compel Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program, even as he prepares for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi said the situation on the Korean peninsula has “undergone positive changes.”

“It is hoped that the United States and (North Korea) will take care of each other’s concerns and further advance the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” he said, adding that “China will continue to play a constructive role.”

Apple decision to keep lid on iPhone sales data unnerves investors

Updated 02 November 2018
Reuters
Apple decision to keep lid on iPhone sales data unnerves investors

  • Apple will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998
  • ‘Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple’
Updated 02 November 2018
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: First Apple took away the headphone jack on its iPhones. Then it took away the home button.
And now, it has taken away a closely watched performance metric that it has disclosed to investors for 20 years.
The Cupertino, California-based company on Thursday said that it will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998. Analysts and investors use the figures to calculate the average selling price of Apple’s devices and gauge the health of the company.
Apple warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations, which Chief Executive Tim Cook blamed on weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs.
The disappointing forecast by the world’s most valuable technology company helped send shares down as much as 7 percent, taking roughly $70 billion off Apple’s market value and forcing that value below $1 trillion. The forecast could also deepen concerns for technology companies that saw a sell-off after misses by Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.
Apple said it expects between $89 billion and $93 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ending in December, with a midpoint of $91 billion coming in below Wall Street expectations of $93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Cook in an interview with Reuters said that Apple is “seeing some macroeconomic weakness in some of the emerging markets.” He later told investors on a conference call that weak markets included Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey. Sales were flat in the fourth quarter in India, Cook said.
“Obviously, we would like to see that be a huge growth,” Cook said on the call.
Apple said the data is less relevant to the strength of its business as customers bundle products, such as an iPhone paired with its wireless AirPods headphones, along with paid subscription services like Apple Music to listen to songs and iCloud storage for photos. Analysts were skeptical.
“Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple,” said analyst Walter Piecyk from BTIG Research.
The move cost Apple dearly, helping to send shares down about 7 percent in after-hours trading. They later settled at $207.81, about 6.5 percent below their previous close.
“Apple is a complex company with lot of moving parts,” said analyst Ivan Fienseth from Tigress “I think they need to give more transparency to their shareholders and not less.”
But now, Apple will give cost-of-sales data for both its total product businesses and its total services business, which will let investors evaluate a gross margin for both. In the past, Apple gave only an overall gross margin figure for the company.
The new numbers are important for two reasons. First, they will show just how lucrative Apple’s hardware business really is. But more importantly, for the first time they give margin information on Apple’s services business, which reached $10 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 17 percent.
Many of Apple’s fastest-growing businesses are subscription based, like its $9.99 a month Apple Music service. And investors tend to value subscription business through a combination of their revenue growth rate and margins — information that Apple investors will now have, said Tien Tzuo, chief executive of Zuora Inc, a company that helps subscription businesses track their finances.
But one problem Apple investors will face is not knowing what the margin mix is within the services business. Some parts of it, like iCloud storage, are likely lucrative, but others, like Apple Music, are probably less so because Apple has to pay music licenses costs and competes with rival Spotify Technology.
“You would value the music business with one (revenue) multiple closer to Spotify, and the cloud business with a (subscription software) multiple,” said Tzuo. “Having some sense of which business is growing faster would be nice.”

