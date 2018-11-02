Japan cabinet approves bill to accept foreign workers

TOKYO: Japan’s cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to bring more blue-collar foreign workers into the country, in a controversial move to address chronic labor shortages.
The draft legislation, now likely to be submitted to parliament as soon as Friday, has come under attack from both the opposition and members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s own party, but business leaders say it is desperately needed.
The bill would allow foreign nationals with skills in sectors facing particularly severe shortages to obtain five-year visas, which would not allow them to bring their families.
Foreign workers in those fields who hold stronger qualifications and pass a more difficult Japanese language test will be able to obtain a visa that can be extended indefinitely, eventually leading to residency, and will be able to bring over family.
Abe has insisted the new policy does not represent a wholesale overhaul of the country’s strict immigration policy.
Japan will only accept foreign workers “who have specific skills and can work immediately to address serious labor shortages, only in sectors that genuinely need them,” he told lawmakers Thursday.
But the bill has nonetheless faced a raft of criticism, potentially jeopardizing government hopes to pass it before the end of the year and launch the visas from April.
There have been questions about whether an influx of foreign workers will depress wages, how the workers will be incorporated into Japan’s social security system, and worries about exploitation of migrant labor.
Among the sectors in most need are agriculture, construction, hospitality/tourism and nursing.
Many of Japan’s low-skilled foreign workers are in the country under a so-called “technical training” program, which has repeatedly faced allegations of abuse.
There have also been concerns about culture clashes in Japan, a relatively homogeneous society that prizes social harmony and order.
Asked how his government plans to integrate migrants, Abe pushed back against the idea.
“Please don’t misunderstand,” he told parliament.
“We are not thinking about a so-called immigration policy,” he said, repeating that most of those coming in under the plan will stay for term-limited periods.
“It is impermissible to force foreigners to accept your country’s values,” he added. “It’s important to prepare an environment for coexistence with mutual respect.”
The bill has also been criticized as short on detail, with no word yet even on how many workers the government plans to bring in.
While Japan has visas for highly skilled foreign workers, it has traditionally been cautious about accepting blue-collar foreign labor, though it opened its doors in the nineties to South Americans of Japanese descent.
Businesses have long lobbied for looser immigration rules, saying they struggle to find workers in a country where unemployment hovers around 2.5 percent and there are 165 job vacancies to every 100 job seekers.
The chronic labor shortages are only worsening as Japan’s aging and shrinking population means a declining pool of workers.
Killings in India’s northeast raise tension over citizenship survey
- India’s northeastern state of Assam, home to 33 million people, has suffered years of violence
NEW DELHI: Suspected Indian militants shot dead five Bengali-speaking Hindu men in a sensitive border state late on Thursday, police said, as tension grows over a controversial citizenship test to identify illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.
India’s northeastern state of Assam, home to 33 million people, has suffered years of violence as residents, including tribal groups, have clashed with suspected Hindu and Muslim settlers they accuse of plundering resources and grabbing jobs.
The state’s draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in July excluded 4 million mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims and Hindus.
On Friday, police said the five men killed were Indian citizens who had been shot one by one after being taken to a low-lying area by a road in Assam’s district of Tinsukia.
One young man, picked up by a group of men in army fatigues but presumably left for dead when he passed out at the start of the shooting, said he was lucky to be alive.
“I woke up minutes later and saw the five bodies lying in ditches,” Sahadeb Namashudra, also a Bengali Hindu, told reporters at the incident site. “They were in army fatigues and carrying long guns.”
Police have not yet made any arrests in the investigation, said a spokesman, Deepak Deka. The situation was tense in Tinsukia because of a 12-hour shutdown called by Bengali associations there, he added.
The government has promised strong action against the perpetrators.
The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), which has in the past championed the separation of tea and oil-rich Assam from India and is now trying to make a comeback there, denied responsibility for the killings in a statement. No other group has claimed responsibility.
Work on the NRC accelerated under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which wants to give all Hindus citizenship, infuriating many Assamese, who want all illegal immigrants expelled.
India, which does not have a deportation pact with Bangladesh, has said it will decide on the fate of those eventually deemed foreigners in consultation with the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the registration process.
Mamata Banerjee, a staunch Modi critic whose party rules India’s eastern state of West Bengal, said it would hold rallies all over the Bengali-majority state to protest against the killings in neighboring Assam.
The state will shelter Assam’s Bengali-speaking people if the NRC process deems them stateless, she added.
“Terrible news coming out of Assam,” Banerjee, the state’s chief minister, told reporters. “We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killings. Is this the outcome of NRC development?”