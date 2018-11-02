Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site

JAKARTA: Chairs, wheels and other parts of a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet were hauled from the depths Friday, as authorities analyzed black box data that may explain why the new plane plummeted into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.
Search teams have been scouring the seabed for the fuselage of the Boeing-737 MAX 8, which plunged into the waters off Indonesia’s northern coast shortly after takeoff Monday despite only having been in service a few months.
“Today we will start diving (again) at the spot where we think the plane crashed,” said Isswarto, commander of the Indonesian navy’s search-and-rescue division.
“There is a lot of little debris, plane wheels, and chairs — all totally destroyed and in pieces.”
Divers were searching an area about 25-35 meters deep, but have been finding fewer body parts than earlier in the week, he added.
“They’re scattered everywhere and some may have been washed away by the current.”
Dozens of body bags containing remains have been recovered from the crash site so far.
Television images showed divers tying ropes to twisted plane parts scattered along the seafloor.
On Thursday, authorities said they had recovered one of the plane’s black boxes, which airlines are required to install in jets, as well as parts of its landing gear.
The black box could offer investigators their best chance of discovering why such a new jet crashed. The devices help explain nearly 90 percent of all crashes, according to aviation experts.
The devices record information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane as well as flight crew conversations.
The single-aisle Boeing plane, en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang city, is one of the world’s newest and most advanced commercial passenger jets.
Boeing and US National Transportation Safety Board officials have joined the Indonesian team in sifting through twisted metal plane parts and piles of passengers’ torn clothing, shoes, wallets and phones.
Passengers’ remains are being sent to hospital for DNA identification, with the first funeral for one of the passengers held on Thursday.
But many other victims have yet to be found and there are hopes more can be recovered in the bulk of the wreckage, including those who may still be strapped to their seats.
Lion Air’s admission that the jet had a technical issue on a previous flight — as well its abrupt fatal dive — have raised questions about whether it had mechanical faults such as a speed-and-altitude system malfunction.
The accident has resurrected concerns about Indonesia’s poor air safety record which until recently saw its carriers facing years-long bans from entering European Union and US airspace.
Indonesia has had nearly 40 fatal aviation accidents in the past 15 years, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
Lion Air, Indonesia’s biggest budget carrier, has been involved in a number of incidents including a fatal 2004 crash.
In 2014, an AirAsia crash in the Java Sea during stormy weather killed 162 people.
Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site
Search teams recover chairs, wheels from Indonesia’s Lion Air crash site
- Search teams have been scouring the seabed for the fuselage of the Boeing-737 MAX 8
- ‘Today we will start diving (again) at the spot where we think the plane crashed’
JAKARTA: Chairs, wheels and other parts of a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet were hauled from the depths Friday, as authorities analyzed black box data that may explain why the new plane plummeted into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.
Tensions spike in Indian Kashmir district after politician killed
- The gunmen shot dead Anil Parihar, the BJP state secretary for Kashmir, and his brother from close range on Thursday night
- Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities imposed a curfew and deployed extra troops Friday in a remote district of disputed Kashmir after gunmen killed a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and his brother.
The gunmen shot dead Anil Parihar, the BJP state secretary for Kashmir, and his brother from close range on Thursday night as they walked home after closing the family bookshop in Kishtwar, police said.
The incident triggered protests in the town in the south of the Muslim-majority state. Kishtwar has a mixed Hindu-Muslim population and activists from the Hindu-dominated party took to the streets to demand action.
Authorities imposed a curfew and ordered extra military patrols to prevent violence.
“The situation is under control and an investigation into the incident is going on,” Dilbag Singh, director general of police, said.
Muslim militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, rarely strike in Kishtwar district.
Fearing sectarian tensions, Muslim leaders used mosque speakers on Friday to also demand the attackers be found.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. An armed campaign for independence or a merger with Pakistan has riven the Indian side of the divided territory since 1989.
India has about 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.