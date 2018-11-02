You are here

Woman brawled with driver before bus fell into China river

A brawl between a passenger and a bus driver was the cause of the bus plunging off a bridge and killing more than a dozen people in southwestern China on Sunday. (Xinhua via AP)
  Female passenger started quarreling with the driver after she missed her stop
  The bus collided with an oncoming car before smashing through the guardrail and into the Yangtze River
BEIJING: Police say a brawl between a passenger and a bus driver was the cause of the bus plunging off a bridge in southwestern China.
An eight-second surveillance video posted by Chongqing police on its social media account Friday shows the two got into a fight before the bus veered into the wrong lane and fell off the bridge.
A police statement said a female passenger started quarreling with the driver after she missed her stop.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday 13 bodies have been retrieved from the river and two others remain missing. No one is believed to have survived.
The bus collided with an oncoming car before smashing through the guardrail and into the Yangtze River on Sunday. Rescuers recovered the wreck of the bus Wednesday night.

Topics: China

Pakistan delays release of Christian woman acquitted for blasphemy

Pakistan delays release of Christian woman acquitted for blasphemy

  Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the 2010 conviction of Asia Bibi on blasphemy
  Islamists have blocked highways to pressure the government to stop her release
ISLAMABAD: The release of a Christian woman in Pakistan who was acquitted after she was sentenced to death for blasphemy has apparently been delayed after talks failed between the government and Islamists who wanted her publicly hanged.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the 2010 conviction of Asia Bibi on charges of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
Since then, Islamists have blocked highways to pressure the government to stop her release from an undisclosed detention facility.
On Friday, Pakistan shut schools and colleges after Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, announced his talks with the government failed.
He asked his supporters to continue sit-ins as authorities summoned paramilitary troops to restore order.

Topics: Pakistan blasphemy

