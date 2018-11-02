You are here

Tensions spike in Indian Kashmir district after politician killed

Kashmiri protesters clash with Indian security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AFP)
Updated 02 November 2018
AFP
Tensions spike in Indian Kashmir district after politician killed

  • The gunmen shot dead Anil Parihar, the BJP state secretary for Kashmir, and his brother from close range on Thursday night
  • Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947
Updated 02 November 2018
AFP
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities imposed a curfew and deployed extra troops Friday in a remote district of disputed Kashmir after gunmen killed a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and his brother.
The gunmen shot dead Anil Parihar, the BJP state secretary for Kashmir, and his brother from close range on Thursday night as they walked home after closing the family bookshop in Kishtwar, police said.
The incident triggered protests in the town in the south of the Muslim-majority state. Kishtwar has a mixed Hindu-Muslim population and activists from the Hindu-dominated party took to the streets to demand action.
Authorities imposed a curfew and ordered extra military patrols to prevent violence.
“The situation is under control and an investigation into the incident is going on,” Dilbag Singh, director general of police, said.
Muslim militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, rarely strike in Kishtwar district.
Fearing sectarian tensions, Muslim leaders used mosque speakers on Friday to also demand the attackers be found.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. An armed campaign for independence or a merger with Pakistan has riven the Indian side of the divided territory since 1989.
India has about 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

US lifts sanctions on top Turkish officials as tensions ease

Updated 02 November 2018
Reuters
US lifts sanctions on top Turkish officials as tensions ease

  • The United States had imposed sanctions on Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in August to protest the case of Andrew Brunson
  • Turkey matched the US move by lifting sanctions on two corresponding US officials — US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Updated 02 November 2018
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The United States lifted sanctions on Friday on two top officials in Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s cabinet, a sign of improved relations after Turkey freed an American pastor from detention three weeks ago.
The United States had imposed sanctions on Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in August to protest the case of Andrew Brunson, an American Christian pastor who had been detained by Turkey for two years.
The US Treasury Department announced on its website that the sanctions had been lifted. Turkey immediately matched the US move by lifting sanctions on two corresponding US officials — US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the foreign ministry said.
Tensions between the NATO allies on this and other issues have weighed on the Turkish economy. After Friday’s move, Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds jumped, with many issues adding 1 cent or more.
Erdogan and Trump discussed improving relations between Washington and Ankara during a call between the two leaders, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.
The White House did not have any immediate comment on the lifting of the US sanctions.
Brunson, who had lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, was swept up in raids after a 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan. He was jailed two years ago and up until his release last month had been under house arrest since July, accused of links to Kurdish militants and supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric blamed by Turkey’s government for the coup attempt.
Brunson maintained his innocence, and his case was championed by US evangelical Christians.
After a July deal to free Brunson fell apart, Washington imposed sanctions and tariffs on Ankara that sent the lira tumbling.
Relations have also been strained by US support of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, Turkey’s plans to purchase a Russian missile defense system and the US jailing of an executive of a Turkish state bank in an Iran sanctions case.
Washington has also been pushing Turkey to release Turkish-American Serkan Golge, a former NASA scientist, who was arrested in the 2016 crackdown, as well as Turkish citizens employed by the US State Department who were detained in the sweeps.

