China challenges US to provide ‘evidence’ in trade secrets case

BEIJING: China challenged the United States Friday to show evidence to support charges that Beijing backed a scheme by Chinese and Taiwanese companies to steal trade secrets from a US-based semiconductor firm.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions accused the companies on Thursday of stealing an estimated $8.75 billion worth of know-how from semiconductor giant Micron.
The Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against Chinese state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) of Taiwan, along with three UMC officials.
It said they conspired to steal US-based Micron’s advanced designs to turn Fujian Jinhua into a major player in the global computer chip market.
“If the US side is really concerned, they should provide concrete examples that can withstand the test of evidence and facts,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.
The charges were the latest in a series of cases targeting what Washington calls an ongoing Beijing program to steal valuable US industrial and commercial secrets in order to advance the Chinese economy.
“Taken together, these cases and many others like them paint a grim picture of a country bent on stealing its way up the ladder of economic development and doing so at American expense,” Sessions said.
“This behavior is illegal. It is wrong. It is a threat to our national security. And it must stop.”
US President Donald Trump has cited China’s alleged theft of US technological know-how among a litany of grievances in his trade war with the Asian power.
Trump and Xi spoke on the phone about trade and other issues hours after the charges were announced, and the US leader tweeted that the pair had a “very good” conversation.
Xi said he was “very happy” to talk to Trump again and that he would like to see him at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this month, adding that the two countries should “push for a mutually acceptable solution to China-US economic and trade issues,” according to state media.
The indictment released in the US district court in San Jose, California alleges that three former Micron employees in Taiwan — Stephen Chen Zhengkun, He Jianting and Kenny Wang Yungming — joined UMC in 2015 and 2016 with the express plan to hand over to the company Micron’s design and manufacturing processes for specific dynamic random access memory (DRAM) semiconductors.
Those would then be transferred to Fujian Jinhua under a contract set by Chen.
Prior to the plot, US prosecutors said, neither the Chinese nor the Taiwanese company had any DRAM production capability.
But China had set out the goal of acquiring DRAM capability in its current strategic economy plan.
Chen was originally a top executive at Micron’s Taiwan operation. He moved in 2015 to lead UMC, a contract chip manufacturer listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and subsequently became president of Fujian Jinhua.
The theft posed a major threat to Micron, a company valued at around $100 billion and which controls 20-25 percent of the global market for DRAM chips.
The indictment came four months after Fujian Jinhua won a patent dispute with Micron in a Chinese court, gaining an order for the US company to stop sales in China of more than a dozen solid-state drives, memory sticks and chips.
In retaliation, the US Commerce Department on Monday placed heavy restrictions on Fujian Jinhua’s ability to buy US machinery and materials for its factories that would boost its DRAM production capabilities.
In addition to the criminal charges announced Thursday, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit to block imports of any UMC and Fujian Jinhua products using stolen Micron technology.
In recent years Washington has stepped up its fight against China’s alleged ongoing economic espionage program to obtain all sorts of advanced technologies, from agriculture to heavy manufacturing.
“China is probably, over the long term, the biggest challenge, national security challenge that faces our country,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.
“Where the semiconductor piece fits in is, it’s part of a mosaic of our strategic effort to push back against this continued Chinese effort.”
Apple decision to keep lid on iPhone sales data unnerves investors
- Apple will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998
- ‘Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple’
SAN FRANCISCO: First Apple took away the headphone jack on its iPhones. Then it took away the home button.
And now, it has taken away a closely watched performance metric that it has disclosed to investors for 20 years.
The Cupertino, California-based company on Thursday said that it will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998. Analysts and investors use the figures to calculate the average selling price of Apple’s devices and gauge the health of the company.
Apple warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations, which Chief Executive Tim Cook blamed on weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs.
The disappointing forecast by the world’s most valuable technology company helped send shares down as much as 7 percent, taking roughly $70 billion off Apple’s market value and forcing that value below $1 trillion. The forecast could also deepen concerns for technology companies that saw a sell-off after misses by Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.
Apple said it expects between $89 billion and $93 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ending in December, with a midpoint of $91 billion coming in below Wall Street expectations of $93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Cook in an interview with Reuters said that Apple is “seeing some macroeconomic weakness in some of the emerging markets.” He later told investors on a conference call that weak markets included Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey. Sales were flat in the fourth quarter in India, Cook said.
“Obviously, we would like to see that be a huge growth,” Cook said on the call.
Apple said the data is less relevant to the strength of its business as customers bundle products, such as an iPhone paired with its wireless AirPods headphones, along with paid subscription services like Apple Music to listen to songs and iCloud storage for photos. Analysts were skeptical.
“Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple,” said analyst Walter Piecyk from BTIG Research.
The move cost Apple dearly, helping to send shares down about 7 percent in after-hours trading. They later settled at $207.81, about 6.5 percent below their previous close.
“Apple is a complex company with lot of moving parts,” said analyst Ivan Fienseth from Tigress “I think they need to give more transparency to their shareholders and not less.”
But now, Apple will give cost-of-sales data for both its total product businesses and its total services business, which will let investors evaluate a gross margin for both. In the past, Apple gave only an overall gross margin figure for the company.
The new numbers are important for two reasons. First, they will show just how lucrative Apple’s hardware business really is. But more importantly, for the first time they give margin information on Apple’s services business, which reached $10 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 17 percent.
Many of Apple’s fastest-growing businesses are subscription based, like its $9.99 a month Apple Music service. And investors tend to value subscription business through a combination of their revenue growth rate and margins — information that Apple investors will now have, said Tien Tzuo, chief executive of Zuora Inc, a company that helps subscription businesses track their finances.
But one problem Apple investors will face is not knowing what the margin mix is within the services business. Some parts of it, like iCloud storage, are likely lucrative, but others, like Apple Music, are probably less so because Apple has to pay music licenses costs and competes with rival Spotify Technology.
“You would value the music business with one (revenue) multiple closer to Spotify, and the cloud business with a (subscription software) multiple,” said Tzuo. “Having some sense of which business is growing faster would be nice.”