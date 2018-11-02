Saudi-backed Vision Fund invests $1.1bn in ‘dynamic glass’ firm View

You are here

The tint of View’s ‘dynamic glass’ product can be automatically altered — helping minimize glare and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent. (Courtesy View)
  • View CEO Dr. Rao Mulpuri: We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from SoftBank
  • Dr. Rao Mulpuri: This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabia-backed SoftBank Vision Fund has invested $1.1 billion in View, a company that makes Internet-connected windowpanes.

The tint of the company’s “dynamic glass” product can be automatically altered — helping minimize glare and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, it says

“We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from SoftBank,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View, in a statement.

“This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand, and further expand our mission: Creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, more connected and more personalized than ever before.”

 

Tom Cheung, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said that View had “created an entire new market category that makes buildings healthier and smarter.”

View’s dynamic glass is installed in 35 million square feet of buildings and is growing “rapidly,” the company said.

The Vision Fund — which has also invested in companies like Uber Technologies and WeWork — has earmarked nearly $100 billion in capital for promising technology companies. Saudi Arabia has contributed $45 billion to the fund.

FASTFACTS

$100 billion — has been earmarked by the Vision Fund for investment in promising technology companies.

UK fracking firm produces first shale gas

LONDON: UK energy company Cuadrilla said Friday it has extracted a small but “encouraging” amount of shale gas for the first time since resuming fracking in Britain less than three weeks ago.
The 11-year-old private firm has borne the brunt of protests for trying to test whether fracking — a process in which water and chemicals are used to blast apart rock formations — can unlock natural gas deposits in the UK.
The method has transformed the global energy market but is only developing slowly in Europe.
“The volumes of gas returning to surface at this stage are small,” Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said in a statement.
“However it provides early encouragement that the Bowland Shale can provide a significant source of natural gas to heat Lancashire and UK homes and offices and reduce our ever growing reliance on expensive foreign imports.”
Government data show natural gas being used to meet around 40 percent of Britain’s power and nearly 90 percent of its heating needs.
But UK gas production rates have been falling and it became a net importer of the fuel in 2004.
Firms such as Cuadrilla are hoping to step in and begin meeting some of the demand that is now primarily being filled by energy-rich Norway.
Cuadrilla produced small amounts of shale gas at the same site in 2011.
It was then forced to halt operations because two small earthquakes were soon registered in the northwestern part of England where its operations are based.
It resumed work on October 15 after adopting more stringent safety and regulatory measures that environmentalists said were still insufficient.
The company has since been forced to briefly halt drilling on three occasions because minor tremors began being detected deep underground.
Cuadrilla stressed at the time that none of them could either be felt or cause physical damage on the surface.
“This Preston New Road site is being monitored to an unprecedented level,” Egan said in Friday’s statement.
Greenpeace UK chief John Sauven called the fracking announcement a blow to campaigners’ efforts to win government backing for alternative fuels such as wind power.
“It is truly bewildering how little fossil fuel companies need to offer in order to get whole-hearted, full-throated government support, and how much clean technologies can offer and still be blocked,” Sauven said.
Cuadrilla said on its website that tests from 2011 suggest it can produce 6.5 billion cubic feet (185 million cubic meters) of gas from the Bowland Shale well over 30 years.
The figure corresponds to about five times the volume of gas produced in Britain last year.

