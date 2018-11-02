Usain Bolt’s footballing dream dies as Central Coast Mariners contract talks end

SYDNEY: Sprint king Usain Bolt’s attempt to become a professional footballer with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners has collapsed as his trial period was terminated after contract talks failed.
The eight-time Olympic champion had been trying out with the A-League side for an indefinite period since arriving in August, hoping to fulfil a childhood dream to become a footballer.
The 32-year-old superstar’s quest attracted worldwide attention, which intensified when he scored two goals in a pre-season friendly.
But his abilities were questioned and the club reportedly offered him only a fraction of the $2.1 million his management were said to be seeking, with outside sponsors needed to make the deal viable.
“As previously stated, the club and (Bolt’s representative) Ricky Simms have been in conversations with external partners to find a commercial solution that suits all parties,” the Mariners said in a statement.
“Despite several promising potential partners, both Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners have amicably concluded that they will not be able to settle on a suitable deal in a timely manner.”
The 100 meter world record holder, who retired from athletics last year and has previously tried out with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway, thanked the Mariners for the opportunity.
“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there,” said the Jamaican, who is reportedly in Melbourne and will head to Europe soon for a previously agreed commercial engagement.
“I wish the club success for the season ahead.”
Bolt recently turned down a trial-free contract from cashed-up Maltese champions Valletta to focus on trying to make the grade in Australia.
That offer prompted the Mariners to table their own deal, but they did not have the funds to make it work without outside help.
And coach Mike Mulvey made clear that Bolt, who favors playing up front, was unlikely to get much game time in the A-League even if he signed, with the team boosting an experienced front line.
It includes Aston Villa marksmen and Scottish international Ross McCormack, who is on a season-long loan deal, and Tommy Oar, who has played 28 times for the Socceroos.
Bolt’s abilities were also questioned by pundits and some players, including former Ireland striker Andy Keogh who last month said he had a “touch like a trampoline.”
Keogh, who used to play for Wolves and Cardiff, added: “He’s shown a bit (of potential) but it’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth to the professionals that are in the league.”
The breakdown in his Australian quest coincided with Jamaican FA chief Michael Ricketts urging him to sign for a club in his homeland, dangling the prospect of being picked for the national team.
“If he can make the transition from being a superstar on the track to being a good enough football player, then we will certainly call him up,” he told ESPN.
Despite the failure to agree terms, Bolt’s presence at the Mariners has garnered huge publicity for a club that finished bottom of the A-League last season.
Owner Mike Charlesworth acknowledged Bolt’s massive pulling power and said it had been a pleasure to have him on the Central Coast, around an hour’s drive north of Sydney.
“This has been a mutually beneficial partnership that brought an increased level of excitement and attention to both the Mariners and the A-League,” he said.
“From day one, Usain dedicated himself to being part of the Mariners. He integrated very well into the team and made great strides as a footballer.”
Fans told not to fear for Omar Abdulrahman future after ACL injury
- Al-Hilal and Al-Ain star should be fit for pre-season training in the summer after ACL injury.
- A full recovery is expected, but UAE talisman will definitely miss January's Asian Cup.
LONDON: Omar Abdulrahman should be ready to start pre-season training in the summer if his operation and rehabilitation from a serious knee injury goes to plan, according to a medical expert with experience of football in the Gulf.
The midfield star, on loan at Al-Hilal from Al-Ain, suffered a devastating blow on Oct. 20 when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee following an innocuous incident in the Saudi Pro League game against Al-Shabab. The 27-year-old has had to wait for the swelling to subside before going under the knife of Dr. Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday. Cugat is one of the leading practitioners of knee surgery, performing operations on the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Kevin De Bruyne.
Nick Worth, the former Medical Services director at UAE giants Al-Jazira, said Abdulrahman, 27, is in safe hands and that the injury no longer puts his career in jeopardy.
“It’s a good, very well-practiced operation these days,” said Worth.
“It used to be career threatening, but he’s young enough to come back from it. They usually take a piece of hamstring and use that to create the new cruciate ligament. Sometimes they take the patella tendon at the front of the knee, but that’s slightly old fashioned, so they take a section of one of three hamstrings as, over time, the hamstring grows back.”
Abdulrahman is one of the most skilful players in the region and is capable of unlocking the very best defenses with a stroke of his gifted left foot. Is there a fear he may not return the same player and may lose a bit of trust in his body?
“He will lose a little bit of range of movement, but not enough to make a difference,” said Worth.
“Players are usually fine when they come back. The biggest thing is getting confidence back in the joint. It may take a few months for him to make a tackle and take a tackle, but there is no reason why he can’t make a total recovery. People have to give him time and give him that reassurance.”
Abdulrahman will miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League season and, most devastatingly for him, the Asian Cup in the UAE early next year. But Worth said the player should look at the bigger picture and the longevity of his career.
“It usually takes between six to eight months to come back,” said Worth. “At the bigger clubs, like Manchester United and Arsenal, it takes longer as they subscribe to the view that the longer the rehab, the better success rate of the comeback.
“I would say that Omar will be looking at being ready for the start of pre-season in the summer. It will probably take him a month or two to get his full fitness back, so you’ll probably see the best of him in October. Al-Ain have spent a lot of money on rehab and their facilities so he will be in really good hands if he goes back there.”
Fascinatingly, Worth, who spent nearly three years working in Abu Dhabi, said ACL injuries are five times more common in the UAE, where Abdulrahman has spent the last 12 years after moving there as a 15-year-old, than anywhere else in the world.
“Weirdly, the UAE has a vastly increased occurrence of ACL injuries,” Worth said. “There are a higher number of ACL injuries because people there can have an angle at the top of the tibia that has a greater slope backwards than the greater population and that sometimes makes them genetically more susceptible to an ACL.
“There are also number of different factors, like the number of times they pray and the nutrition, and that’s why the UAE has some of the top surgeons, because the injury is so common. There was an American orthopedic surgeon called Charles Brown and he had this clinic in Abu Dhabi and was one of the world’s best. He would spend day, after day, after day repairing the same injury.”
Worth worked at Al-Jazira in the UAE capital and watched Abdulrahman from the dugout when they played against Al-Ain in what was always a high-octane affair.
“I saw him play many times,” said Worth. “There was always so much speculation about him going abroad and I know he went to Man City on trial.
“He has a great amount of talent and is a great player, very exciting to watch.”