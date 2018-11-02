Misk sculptors leave their mark on Riyadh

RIYADH: Professional sculptors from 13 countries are leaving no stone unturned as they create original artworks in Riyadh as part of the Misk International Sculpture Symposium.
The 21 sculptors have gathered in the Saudi capital to create art pieces from locally sourced marble blocks during the three-week project.
Artists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Morocco, Jordan, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, China and South Korea are taking part in the symposium. The sculptors worked on black and white stone sculptures.
The symposium, curated by Saudi sculptor Ali Al-Tokhais, will continue until Nov. 3.
Al-Tokhais told Arab News that his artistic beginnings began when he was a student. “At the last elementary stages, I became passionate about art. I involved myself in activities that were happening in Al-Dawadmi City. During my intermediate school period, my interest in art increased and I continued to take part in more activities.
“The Institute of Art Education for Teachers was the only means for me to satisfy my taste, to enjoy and to refine my talents.”
Al-Tokhais attended a course for Saudi sculptors in Al-Dawadmi and, later, took part in national and international events.
Now, with almost 40 years’ experience as an artist, he said: “The sculptor does not stop at any material — whatever material is available he must adjust himself with. The marble and granite mountains near the city of Al-Dawadmi gave me the freedom to use marble. It is a beautiful material, and when polished it gives amazing results.”
Al-Tokhais said the symposium had been formed “because we were keen to bring sculptors to add international creations in Riyadh.
“The Misk Foundation commissioned me to research, prepare and supervise this symposium. We chose a group of distinguished sculptors on an international level. And in a short time, we were able to produce about 21 sculptures by artists from around the world.”
Misk Arts 2018 offers an opportunity for artists to develop professionally in various areas by promoting education through interactive discussions. It also allows for the exchange of skills and direct learning in areas such as design, painting, music, architecture and filmmaking.
Misk sculptors leave their mark on Riyadh
Misk sculptors leave their mark on Riyadh
RIYADH: Professional sculptors from 13 countries are leaving no stone unturned as they create original artworks in Riyadh as part of the Misk International Sculpture Symposium.
KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti
- The village, situated in the Obock region, includes 300 housing units, a mosque, a school, and two medical centers
- The project cost a reported $6.39 million and can accommodate around 1,200 refugees
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) opened a village for Yemeni refugees in the East African country of Djibouti on Friday.
The village, situated in the Obock region, includes 300 housing units, a mosque, a school, and two medical centers.
It is also equipped with generators, clean water supply and water coolers with desalination plants, sewage tanks, and solar power. Each air-conditioned residential unit includes a bathroom, bedroom, living room and kitchen with cooking facilities.
The project cost a reported $6.39 million and can accommodate around 1,200 refugees.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief, inaugurated the village at a ceremony attended by the Saudi ambassador to Djibouti, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Daoud, Djibouti’s Interior Minister Hassan Omar Mohammed Bourhanm and Obock Governor Omar Farda.
Al-Rabeeah toured the village distributing food and met Yemeni families who told him about their often-difficult journeys to Obock. Many of the refugees expressed their gratitude to KSRelief, and Saudi Arabia, for their humanitarian projects.
He also visited the clinics — where physicians discussed their role in alleviating the suffering of the refugees, and the school, where he distributed school bags to the students.
The inauguration ceremony was followed by a sports competition, which included tug-of-war and track events as well as a friendly football game in which several Saudi professionals participated. The winning entrants received medals from Al-Rabeeah.