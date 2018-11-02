Actor Alec Baldwin arrested over New York parking spot fight

NEW YORK: Actor Alec Baldwin, most recently famous for his comic impersonations of US President Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in New York over a fight for a parking spot, police said.
The “30 Rock” sitcom actor, 60, “assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for,” New York police department detective Sophia Mason said. It was not immediately clear if the actor would be charged.
Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baldwin has enjoyed a new wave of popularity in the last two years for his impressions of Trump on TV sketch series “Saturday Night Live,” winning an Emmy.
Baldwin has a history of losing his temper. He denied punching a newspaper photographer in 2012 who was trying to take photos of him with his then fiancee, yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas.
Baldwin and Thomas married in 2012 and have four children.
One of our islands is missing: Japan ‘loses’ a bit of land
- The island, known as Esambe Hanakita Kojima was only officially surveyed and registered by Japan’s coast guard in 1987
TOKYO: Missing: A tiny island in northern Japan. Or so authorities fear, prompting plans for a survey to determine if the outcrop has been washed away, ever-so-slightly shrinking the country’s territorial waters.
The island, known as Esambe Hanakita Kojima was only officially surveyed and registered by Japan’s coast guard in 1987, who couldn’t even say exactly how big it was.
Until recently, it rose 1.4-meter (four-and-a-half feet) above sea level, and was visible from the very northern tip of Japan’s northern Hokkaido island.
But now, it has disappeared.
“It is not impossible that tiny islands get weathered by the elements,” a coast guard official said.
The disappearance of the island “may affect Japan’s territorial waters a tiny bit,” she added, but only “if you conduct precision surveys.”
Japan pours resources into protecting its outer islands, particularly the remote Okinotori islands in the Pacific, which secures a significant portion of the nation’s exclusive economic zone.
It is also locked in disputes with neighbors, including China and South Korea, over the sovereignty of several islands in the region.
Prone to earthquakes and severe weather, Japan has found itself not only losing, but sometimes gaining territory thanks to natural disasters and extreme weather.
In 2015, a 300-meter strip of land emerged from the sea and attached itself to the coast of Hokkaido.
Initially, the phenomenon raised fears of mysterious seismic activity, but geologists said it was probably the result of a landslide that pushed the underwater surface up.
And in 2013, a volcanic island appeared around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tokyo, engulfing an existing island and continuing to grow.