India political rivals unite to fight Modi
An agreement between the Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — the ruling party of the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and a strong regional party — this week gave new impetus to an opposition alliance challenging the BJP.
The Congress Party and the TDP are long-time political rivals and few would have predicted they would come together on a single political platform.
“We have to defend the democracy, the institutions and the future of this country,” Rahul Gandhi, Congress Party president, told a press conference on Wednesday after meeting TDP President Chandrababu Naidu. “We will talk about the present and look into the future, we will not talk about the past.”
Until recently the TDP was an ally of the BJP in New Delhi.
“The way the BJP is ruling the country, misusing the institutions, bulldozing them — it is in the national interest for the opposition parties to unite and challenge the BJP,” said Mandava Venkateshwara Rao, a TDP leader in Hyderabad.
Rao told Arab News that “the Congress alone is not in a position to take on the BJP, so there is a need for other opposition parties to come together.
“Similar larger alliances of opposition parties took place in 1977 when a grouping of smaller and regional parties managed to defeat the Congress Party when it was all-powerful.
“Even in its heyday, the Congress Party never talked about eliminating other opposition parties, but the BJP wants all opposing voices to vanish,” he said.
Two other regional parties — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of the western Indian state of Maharashtra and the National Conference (NC) of Kashmir — also offered their support to the opposition alliance.
Speculation is rife that in the eastern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, two strong regional parties — Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — will forge an alliance with the Congress Party for the 2019 general elections.
The BJP national spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, described the opposition as an “opportunistic alliance desperately formed for the survival of each of its players.
“Democracy is vibrant and the opposition’s slogan of saving democracy is not correct,” he told Arab News.
“This is an attempt to confuse people with a false narrative. The fight is between dynasts and democracy. Barring a few, all likely parties in the so-called alliance will be working to save their dynasty. They won’t be able to face a Modi tsunami in 2019.”
Dr. Ajay Kumar, a senior leader of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a regional ally of the BJP, said that the Congress Party was struggling to deal with its own internal differences.
“How can they form an opposition alliance?” he asked.
Political analyst and writer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said opposition parties were finally getting around to the idea that “the principal goal was to defeat the BJP.”
He told Arab News that the opposition must counter attempts by the BJP to fight the elections on a single political narrative.
“The basic question the BJP is posing is: If not Modi, then who?
“So the opposition’s strategy has to be that anybody is better than Modi,” he said.
Dialogue between Bangladesh’s ruling party and opposition evokes mixed response
- The dialogue was held in the run-up the general election of the country, which is scheduled to take place in next month.
- The four-party Oikya Front pressed for 7 demands.
DHAKA: Thursday’s dialogue between the ruling alliance of 14 parties led by the Awami League and the Oikya Front, the new opposition alliance, received a mixed reception in Bangladesh’s political circles. The dialogue was held in the run-up the general election of the country, which is scheduled to take place in next month.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is a key player in the front, said, “We are not satisfied with how the talks went.” However, his close ally, the front leader and Gonoforum President, Dr. Kamal Hossain, said, “We have placed our demands and the Prime Minister will inform us about her final decision later.”
Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of ruling Awami League and the second in command of the party, quoted the Prime Minister, saying, “The door is open and we can sit again later.”
The four-party Oikya Front pressed for 7 demands, which included: The formation of non-partisan election period government, the resignation of the incumbent government and dissolution of the parliament; the release of political prisoners, including BNP chairwoman Khaleda Zia, and the withdrawal of false cases filed against political activists; the reformation of the Election Commission and the abandonment of the Electronic Voting Machine for this election, ensuring a level playing field for all political parties; and the deployment of army during the election, to allow the foreign and domestic observers to witness the election process.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina immediately agreed on the two points regarding ensuring the level playing field for all political parties and the presence of foreign election observers.
S.M. Rejaul Karim, Legal Affairs Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said to Arab News, “We had the discussion in a very congenial and cordial environment. The Prime Minister has accepted the issue of a ensuring level playing field and the presence of international election observers during the election, and I think it was a fruitful discussion.”
During the meeting Prime Minister assured the opposition that her government will facilitate the election commission in every way to hold a free, fair and inclusive election, said Karim.
“After the meeting I strongly believe that the opposition will get much more confidence and take part in the upcoming election. As a result the country will experience an election with festivity in a democratic environment,” opined Karim.
However the opposition alliance leader Dr. Kamal said, “The prime minister gave a long speech. But we didn’t find any specific solution there, except for some positive comments about holding rallies and meetings.”
BNP secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said his party will continue the street protests to achieve their demands.
Islam and his party were disappointed that the PM rejected their demand for the release of Khaleda Zia. She had said that the government could do nothing since it’s a legal matter. Hasina also said that her government did not file the cases against Zia.
Dr. Ataur Rahman, a renowned political scientist and teacher of Dhaka University, said to Arab News, “Although it is not completely satisfying the dialogue has opened the door for the opposition parties and they have got assurances that some of the demands will be fulfilled. Now the opposition should wait and watch the situation.”
He analyzed it as a “wheeling and dealing” situation where both the parties will try to win the maximum gain. “I think in the coming days there will be few more surprises in the political arena till the submission of nomination papers for the election race,” added Rahman.
Kashem Humayun, a veteran journalist and managing editor of Bangla Daily Sangbad, says to Arab News, “Government can’t do anything contrary to the constitution and the situation in this term is quite different from the last election held in 2014. I believe that the main opposition BNP will take part in the election.”
He added: “If any change is required in the constitution that should be done in parliament, and for that reason also BNP should join the election race.”