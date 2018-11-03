You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Dr. Asma Siddik, interim dean at Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College
﻿

FaceOf: Dr. Asma Siddik, interim dean at Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College

Dr. Asma Siddik
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Asma Siddik, interim dean at Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College

  • Siddiki has been working in the education and higher education sectors in the region of 20 years.
  • Siddiki holds another important position at King Abdullah Economic City, as the senior director at Emaar, The Economic City, working on special projects
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Asma Siddiki is the interim dean at the Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business and Entrepreneurship. She is also the vice dean of student affairs.

Siddiki has been working in the education and higher education sectors in the region of 20 years.

Siddiki attained her bachelor’s degree in English literature and language from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah in 1994, her master’s degree in general linguistics and comparative philology from the University of Oxford, in 1998, and her doctoral degree in experimental psychology from the same university in 2002.

Siddiki holds another important position at King Abdullah Economic City, as the senior director at Emaar, The Economic City, working on special projects.

Prior to this, she served as a higher education management consultant at the company she founded, Alpha1Education, which specialized in developing and delivering educational programs for youth. She was also the CEO of the company.

She also founded Oxbridge Summers, a summer school hosted at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the UK. Before that, she served as director of global higher education at Huron Consulting Group, based in Dubai, UAE.

Recently, diplomats from more than 40 countries were shown the investment and educational advantages of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) during a one-day visit organized by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Siddiki outlined to the visitors the college’s academic programs and achievements and highlighted the diversity of MBA students at the business school. She also described future collaborations with other countries through scholarships and internships.

Topics: FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Saudi-British artist Nasreen Shaikh Jamal Al-Lail
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, deputy governor at the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission

WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return

The Beast Incarnate: Brock Lesnar hoist the Universal Championship belt after his shock defeat of Braun Strowman. (AFP)
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return

  • The Universal Championship match ended with a shock victory by Brock Lesnar over Braun Strowman
  • The showpiece bout featured the return of Shawn Michaels
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

The WWE served up another massive success in Saudi Arabia on Friday as some of the sport’s biggest stars thrilled and surprised a packed crowd in Riyadh at the Crown Jewel event at King Saud University Stadium.

Almost four hours of action kicked off with Rusev taking on defending US champion Shinsuke Nakamura, with the latter retaining his title. This was followed by a surprise appearance by Hulk Hogan, who was revealed as the host of the event.

The World Cup contest, featuring The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy and five other contenders, ended in bizarre fashion when SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon won even though he was not competing. When The Miz was injured in the final, McMahon refused a forfeit and took his place, outclassing Dolph Ziggler.

A Tag Team championship match between The Bar (Sheamus, Cesaro and Big Show) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) ended with The Bar retaining their title. The WWE Championship went to A.J. Styles after a riveting stand-off with Samoa Joe.

The Universal Championship match ended with a shock victory by Brock Lesnar over Braun Strowman, after he hit “The Monster Among Men” with a whopping five F5s, Lesnar’s signature finishing move.

The showpiece bout featured the return of Shawn Michaels. He and his D-Generation X partner, Triple H, faced off against the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, for the first time in WWE history. Michaels was the hero when, while suspended in the air, he poked Kane in the eye before a mustering a vicious kick to the Undertaker’s throat, setting up his partner for victory.

A fireworks display rounded off what was another memorable evening for wrestling fans in the Kingdom.

• Arab News photos by Basher Saleh.

 

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
AS IT HAPPENED: WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel
0
Saudi Arabia
The show goes on: WWE Crown Jewel event to be held as scheduled

Latest updates

TLP calls off countrywide protest after reaching agreement with government
0
Morocco warns Europe about ‘fortress’ mentality on migration
0
Six Sudanese die in food clash at refugee camp
0
WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return
0
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Commerce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.