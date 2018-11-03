FaceOf: Dr. Asma Siddik, interim dean at Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College

Dr. Asma Siddiki is the interim dean at the Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business and Entrepreneurship. She is also the vice dean of student affairs.

Siddiki has been working in the education and higher education sectors in the region of 20 years.

Siddiki attained her bachelor’s degree in English literature and language from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah in 1994, her master’s degree in general linguistics and comparative philology from the University of Oxford, in 1998, and her doctoral degree in experimental psychology from the same university in 2002.

Siddiki holds another important position at King Abdullah Economic City, as the senior director at Emaar, The Economic City, working on special projects.

Prior to this, she served as a higher education management consultant at the company she founded, Alpha1Education, which specialized in developing and delivering educational programs for youth. She was also the CEO of the company.

She also founded Oxbridge Summers, a summer school hosted at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the UK. Before that, she served as director of global higher education at Huron Consulting Group, based in Dubai, UAE.

Recently, diplomats from more than 40 countries were shown the investment and educational advantages of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) during a one-day visit organized by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Siddiki outlined to the visitors the college’s academic programs and achievements and highlighted the diversity of MBA students at the business school. She also described future collaborations with other countries through scholarships and internships.