ISLAMABAD: The government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday reached a five-point agreement to end protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges.
According to the agreement, “legal process will be initiated” to put Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) that mentions all those individuals who are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.
The government has said that it will not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court verdict in the Aasia Bibi case. The two sides have also agreed to take immediate legal action over any casualties that may have occurred during the protests against Bibi’s acquittal. Apart from that, all those arrested on October 30 or thereafter will be released with immediate effect.
According to the agreement, TLP has also “apologized to anyone whose sentiments were hurt” during the protests.
The signatories of the deal include Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat, senior TLP leader, Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri, and the organization’s central chief nazim, Muhammad Waheed Noor. A couple of hours after the agreement, TLP Chief Khadim Rizvi asked his followers, protesting across the country, to disperse peacefully.
It may be recalled that the complainant in the Aasia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, filed a review petition on Thursday against the Supreme Court verdict and demanded that the authorities place Bibi’s name on the ECL until the apex court’s decision was reviewed.
Pakistan’s top court had said in its Wednesday’s judgment that the prosecution had “categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt” in the Aasia Bibi case.
TLP calls off countrywide protest after reaching agreement with government
TLP calls off countrywide protest after reaching agreement with government
- According to the deal, the government will initiate procedure to place Aasia Bibi’s name on exit control list
- TLP has also ‘apologized to anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt’ by its actions during the protests
ISLAMABAD: The government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday reached a five-point agreement to end protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges.
Renowned cleric assassinated in Pakistan city
- Haq has run the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border, for decades
PESHAWAR: Maulana Samiul-Haq, known as the “Father of the Taliban” for having taught some of the Afghan movement’s leaders, was found killed on Friday in a Pakistani city, a relative and his deputy said.
Unknown attackers killed the scholar, his deputy Yousaf Shah said. There were conflicting reports of exactly how he was killed and why his bodyguard and driver were apparently not there to defend him at the time of the attack. Shah initially said that Haq had been shot dead. Haq’s nephew Mohammad Bilal said his uncle was found with stabbing and gunshot wounds in a house he owns in an upscale area on Islamabad’s outskirts. “When the assailants entered his house ... They first started hitting Mullah Samiul-Haq with knives and daggers and then shot him dead,” he said.
Further details remained unclear.
Haq has run the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border, for decades. One of his students from the 1980s, known later as Mullah Mohammad Omar, went along with classmates to Afghanistan to join mujahideen groups fighting against the Soviet occupation of the country.