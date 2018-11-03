No indication sisters found dead in NY were killed: Police

NEW YORK: New York police on Friday said they had no evidence indicating that two sisters whose bodies were found duct-taped together in Manhattan had been killed.
“There is nothing pointing to a crime as of yet,” said a New York Police Department spokesman, adding that “it is still very much a live investigation” without providing details of any probable cause of death.
The two young women, identified as Rotana Farea, 22, and her sister Tala, 16, were found on the banks of the Hudson River last week with no visible signs of trauma, dressed all in black, with fur-trimmed coat collars, and bound together at the ankles and waist by duct tape.
It has since emerged that the sisters were Saudi nationals, and had run away several times from their family’s home in Virginia where they had not lived since the end of 2017.
They had been placed in a shelter but left Fairfax County in August and set out for New York.
They stayed in several different upscale hotels in the city and maxed out a credit card, according to a NYPD spokesman quoted by US media.
A witness reportedly saw the two girls early on October 24 on a playground near the Hudson, where they appeared to be praying.
Police said the two sisters were alive when they entered the river that separates New York from New Jersey.
Suicide is among the hypotheses as to the cause of their deaths.
Another rumor raised in the mysterious case alleges that the Saudi embassy threatened the two sisters or their family with repatriation for seeking asylum in the United States, and that they were afraid.
A police official appeared to confirm Friday that the two girls had indeed applied for asylum, but did not provide further detail.
Fatimah Baeshen, spokeswoman for Saudi Arabia’s US embassy in Washington, tweeted that “Reports that we ordered anyone related to the Saudi sisters, Tala and Rotana Farea, God rest their souls, (who recently died tragically in NY), to leave the US for seeking asylum; are absolutely false.”
“Details are still under investigation and will be shared in due course,” she said.
WWE Crown Jewel: Lesnar wins Universal title as Michaels makes triumphant return
- The Universal Championship match ended with a shock victory by Brock Lesnar over Braun Strowman
- The showpiece bout featured the return of Shawn Michaels
The WWE served up another massive success in Saudi Arabia on Friday as some of the sport’s biggest stars thrilled and surprised a packed crowd in Riyadh at the Crown Jewel event at King Saud University Stadium.
Almost four hours of action kicked off with Rusev taking on defending US champion Shinsuke Nakamura, with the latter retaining his title. This was followed by a surprise appearance by Hulk Hogan, who was revealed as the host of the event.
The World Cup contest, featuring The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy and five other contenders, ended in bizarre fashion when SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon won even though he was not competing. When The Miz was injured in the final, McMahon refused a forfeit and took his place, outclassing Dolph Ziggler.
A Tag Team championship match between The Bar (Sheamus, Cesaro and Big Show) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) ended with The Bar retaining their title. The WWE Championship went to A.J. Styles after a riveting stand-off with Samoa Joe.
The Universal Championship match ended with a shock victory by Brock Lesnar over Braun Strowman, after he hit “The Monster Among Men” with a whopping five F5s, Lesnar’s signature finishing move.
The showpiece bout featured the return of Shawn Michaels. He and his D-Generation X partner, Triple H, faced off against the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, for the first time in WWE history. Michaels was the hero when, while suspended in the air, he poked Kane in the eye before a mustering a vicious kick to the Undertaker’s throat, setting up his partner for victory.
A fireworks display rounded off what was another memorable evening for wrestling fans in the Kingdom.
• Arab News photos by Basher Saleh.