ISLAMABAD: Nationwide protests triggered by a Christian woman’s acquittal on blasphemy charges have ended following an overnight deal between Islamists and the government.
Under the agreement, Asia Bibi may not leave the country until the Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling is reviewed.
Authorities cleared the intersections of major cities after supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party dispersed upon announcement of the agreement.
Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri announced that authorities will now not allow Bibi to leave the country until the Supreme Court makes a final review of its verdict. A petition had already been filed for the review.
Bibi spent eight year on death row.
Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities were making arrangements for the funeral of prominent cleric Maulana Samiul Haq who was killed Friday at his home in Rawalpindi.
Protests in Pakistan over Christian woman’s acquittal end
AKORA KHATTAK, Pakistan: Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of a prominent Pakistani cleric who was killed in a knife attack at his home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Maulana Samiul Haq’s son, Hamidul Haq, led his father’s funeral prayer Saturday in the town of Akora Khattak in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
Haq, the head of his faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party, was killed Friday.
He was a revered teacher with influence over Pakistani militants and Afghanistan’s Taliban, many of whose leaders and commanders studied a strict interpretation of Islam at his Haqqani seminary, earning him the title of “father of the Taliban.”
In recent weeks, Afghan clerics had appealed to Haq to use his influence on Afghanistan’s Taliban to ensure peace there.