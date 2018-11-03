Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON: Myanmar voters cast their ballots in a small but key by-election Saturday, a rare local test of support for embattled leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party more than halfway through her time in office.
Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power in 2015 in a landslide victory ending decades of military rule.
But her tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims driven out of the country by the army and stumbling peace talks with insurgent groups in lawless border areas.
A mere 13 positions are in play in the country’s second by-election since the national poll three years ago, but they are spread out across the country and include parliamentary and regional assembly seats.
Some two-dozen parties are in the mix and 69 candidates are taking part.
At one polling station in Yangon’s Tamwe township residents showed support for Suu Kyi while acknowleding some of the criticism.
“I voted NLD this morning,” Maung Maung, 34, a software engineer who lives in Tamwe, told AFP.
“I was a strong supporter of the NLD for years but during the years when NLD took power, there were some failures that they are working on,” he added, without going into detail.
Aye Soe, a 52-year-old street vendor, expressed full-throated backing.
“I will support her until I die,” she said.
Initial results are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi’s reputation at home is more secure than it is abroad, where her image as a rights icon has been shattered by the Rohingya crisis.
More than 720,000 from the stateless Muslim minority have fled to Bangladesh since a military crackdown in August 2017.
Huddled in crowded camps, they have recounted stories of murder, rape and villages burned to the ground.
Myanmar has denied almost all of the allegations, saying soldiers were defending themselves against Rohingya militants.
UN investigators have called for the situation to be referred to the International Criminal Court and for senior members of the Tatmadaw, as the armed forces are known, to be investigated on genocide charges.
zaw-joe/kaf
Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi
- Suu Kyi's tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims driven out of the country by the army and stumbling peace talks with insurgent groups
- Some two-dozen parties are in the mix and 69 candidates are taking part
YANGON: Myanmar voters cast their ballots in a small but key by-election Saturday, a rare local test of support for embattled leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party more than halfway through her time in office.
Protests in Pakistan over Christian woman’s acquittal end
- Islamists and the government have stricken a deal over Asia Bibi
- Bibi spent eight year on death row, before being acquitted by Pakistan's highest court
ISLAMABAD: Nationwide protests triggered by a Christian woman’s acquittal on blasphemy charges have ended following an overnight deal between Islamists and the government.
Under the agreement, Asia Bibi may not leave the country until the Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling is reviewed.
Authorities cleared the intersections of major cities after supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party dispersed upon announcement of the agreement.
Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri announced that authorities will now not allow Bibi to leave the country until the Supreme Court makes a final review of its verdict. A petition had already been filed for the review.
Bibi spent eight year on death row.
Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities were making arrangements for the funeral of prominent cleric Maulana Samiul Haq who was killed Friday at his home in Rawalpindi.