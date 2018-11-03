You are here

﻿

Lebanese across the globe celebrate World Manouche Day

Social media was flooded with Lebanese citizens and manouche lovers posting pictures of them enjoying a manouche. (Shutterstock)
Social media was flooded with Lebanese citizens and manouche lovers posting pictures of them enjoying a manouche. (Shutterstock)
Lebanese across the globe celebrate World Manouche Day

  • Manouche, which is a prominent breakfast food across the Levant, comes with two main toppings – Zaatar and cheese
  • Social media was flooded with Lebanese citizens and manouche lovers posting pictures of them enjoying a manouche
DUBAI: Lebanese citizens around the world came together to celebrate World Manouche Day on Friday.

Social media was flooded with Lebanese citizens and manouche lovers posting pictures of them enjoying a manouche and expressing their admiration for the dish.

Manouche, which is a prominent breakfast food across the Levant, comes with two main toppings – Zaatar and cheese (and sometimes both!).

It is similar to a pizza in that it can either be sliced or folded.

Locally-famous Lebanese food blogger Anthony Rahayel, known by his online moniker NoGarlicNoOnions, even embarked on a quest to find the best manouche in Lebanon on Friday.

Australia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Rebekah Grindlay even tweeted: “I’m told it’s World Manouche Day – celebrating Lebanon's most delicious breakfast #Manouche with #Zaatar and #jibne and a cup of tea.” – referring to the much-loved "cocktail" manouche that comes with both zaatar and cheese.

While staple toppings are zaatar and cheese, others often top the dough with ground meat and spices, or fermented dried yogurt known as "kishq."

The word mana’eesh is the plural of the Arabic word man’ouche, which comes from the root verb naqasha meaning "to sculpt, carve out", referring to after the dough being rolled flat, and pressed by the fingertips to create little dips for the topping to lie in.
 

