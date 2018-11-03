Kuwait’s designer to the stars dresses Maria Menounos

DUBAI: US actress, journalist and TV host Maria Menounos stepped out on the red carpet in Washington last week wearing a dress by designer-of-the-moment Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The television personality, who has even taken to the WWE ring in the past, wore a shimmering gown by the Kuwaiti designer to the American Valor ceremony held last week to honor US veterans.

Menounos chose a beaded, figure-hugging blush gown for the evening and wore her hair loose and poker-straight.



She isn’t the only celebrity to have fallen for the Gulf-based fashion house, queen of the catwalk Naomi Campbell wore a sparkling minidress by Yousef Al-Jasmi to a Halloween party in New York last week too.Campbell glittered in a silver, almost sheer, dress with a peekaboo cutout and cold-shoulder details. The fashion icon went for an equally glamorous beauty look, with sparkling silver eyeshadow and pink lips for the party on Monday night.Al-Jasmi has dressed some of the brightest stars in the entertainment and fashion industries as of late, with everyone from Kelly Rowland to Kylie Jenner sporting his signature bedazzled looks.In October, Rowland attended a charity event in Los Angles wearing a glittering, rose gold gown by the designer, with a high collar and slit at the back. She accented the figure-hugging dress with a pair of dazzling earrings and slicked-back hair.Meanwhile, legendary singer Mariah Carey chose a black, embellished dress by the designer for October’s American Music Awards. It was a dramatic choice due to its sheer skirt and flamboyant feathered detailing.In September, makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to build up hype for her latest cosmetics launch — and she wore a catsuit by none other than Al-Jasmi.For his part, the designer took to Instagram to share the promotional image of Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, in which both celebrities are wearing outfits from his collection.Woods is pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while new mother Jenner wore a dazzling, fitted catsuit.It isn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling has worn a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.And if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.