The Six: The UAE’s wackiest world records

DUBAI: The UAE is no stranger to breaking world records, but these feats of ingenuity are on the stranger side.
Chain reaction
On Thursday, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority broke a Guinness World Record when commuters from 96 countries set a record for the longest human chain with the most diverse range of nationalities.
Nailed it
The Beauty Connection Spa in Dubai partnered with KOKO Nail to set a record for the most nails filed and varnished within eight hours in 2014.
Blooming brilliant
The largest flower arrangement in the world can be found in Dubai Miracle Garden in the shape of an Emirates Airline Airbus A380.
Record-breaking breakfast
In 2017, a Sikh temple in Dubai entered the Guinness World Records archive for serving free continental breakfasts to 600 people from 101 countries — the maximum number of people from diverse nationalities.
A tricky operation
In January 2014, the Dubai Health Authority broke a record for the largest gathering of people dressed as nurses with 691 attendees.
Light it up
A wood and copper lantern standing at 13.09 meters tall was named the largest standing lantern in the world in 2016 and is a permanent installation at a fresh food market in Sharjah.
Beckham adds star power to Thai soccer clinic
- For about five minutes, Beckham conducted passing and dribbling drills with a group of prospective young soccer players
- Some kids said they were too young to ever watch Beckham play and only knew of him through their parents
BANGKOK: Former Manchester United and Real Madrid soccer star David Beckham has made a brief appearance in Bangkok on Saturday where he conducted soccer drills and addressed a crowd of around one hundred young soccer fans as part of a sponsored promotional event.
Beckham’s appearance was part of the “AIA Football Clinic for Youth with Leading Coaches” event that also featured coaches from English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspurs as well as Thai celebrities and soccer players.
“I’m very excited to be here with you all and to play a little bit of football,” Beckham said to a group of young kids who sat and listened to one of soccer’s biggest names on the astro-turf football pitch outside the SCG Muangthong Stadium in Bangkok where the event was conducted. “It’s great to be back in Bangkok. I’m excited and I’m hoping you are.”
For about five minutes, Beckham conducted passing and dribbling drills with a group of prospective young soccer players.
“I have seen the determination of these kids while playing football during the training session,” Beckham said in a statement. “They’re all here because they love the sport and have a tremendous passion for it.”
For most of the event, scores of young children ran around a seven-a-side pitch in an unorganized fashion. Passing footballs and playing among themselves, hoping to catch a glimpse or, better, take a pass from any celebrity present.
But some kids said they were too young to ever watch Beckham play and only knew of him through their parents.
“My dad introduced me to him (Beckham),” said nine-year old Pongpipat Tinthamwong. “When he told me about him, I started watching him on the Internet.”