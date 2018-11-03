UAE, Korean officials meet to enhance ties

SEOUL: A high-ranking Emirati official on Friday met with a top secretary of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, had a two-hour luncheon with Im Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff, at a hotel in Seoul.

A key agenda item was a return visit by UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Seoul in the first quarter of 2019, said South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.

The two sides also reviewed implementation of agreements reached by Moon and the crown prince during the former’s visit to the UAE last March, Kim added.

“Im and Al-Mubarak shared the view that collaboration in the military and defense sectors has been reinforced further,” Kim said.

“In addition, the two governments will cooperate to share information and knowhow when either of them enters a third market.”