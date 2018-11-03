Al-Ahly gain early advantage in CAF Champions League final with win over Esperance

ALEXANDRIA: Walid Soliman converted two VAR penalties to give Al-Ahly of Egypt a 3-1 first-leg win over arch-rivals Esperance of Tunisia in a bad-tempered CAF Champions League final.
Amr el-Soulia scored the other goal for the hosts at the Borg el-Arab Stadium in Mediterranean city Alexandria and Youcef Belaili converted a penalty for Esperance.
Ahly have won their last three away matches against Esperance in the premier African club competition and are favored to lift the trophy a record-extending ninth time after the return leg next Friday.
“We will fight for the title in the return match in Tunisia — we will be up against a team worthy of respect,” said France-born Ahly coach Patrice Carteron.
Esperance coach Moine Chaabani was critical of the Algerian referee, VAR, and yellow cards that ruled Chamseddine Dhaouadi and Franck Kom out of the second leg.
“If the intention was to steer the title to a certain team, why do we tire ourselves out, and the fans travel, and dream of the title? We will not give up.”
VAR (video assistant referees) was part of a Champions League final for the first time and referee Mehdi Charef twice used the system to rubber-stamp decisions.
Esperance goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia made contact with Ahly striker Walid Azaro and the match official pointed to the spot before watching replays and confirming the penalty.
Cherifia correctly guessed the direction of the shot, but veteran Soliman struck it too hard and too high for the goalkeeper to have any chance.
The goal on 34 minutes gave the Cairo Red Devils a 1-0 half-time advantage that they doubled after 58 minutes through El-Soulia.
Soliman was the creator this time, crossing the ball low into the heart of the goalmouth where El-Soulia controlled it with his first touch, then poked it past Cherifia.
Rattled two-time champions Esperance clawed their way back into the game after 64 minutes via the only penalty of the three in which the match official did not use VAR.
Goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy clearly fouled Youcef Belaili with his shoulder and the Algerian struck the spot-kick under the body of the Ahly shot-stopper to halve the deficit.
But when an Esperance defender retaliated against Azaro in the box, the referee once again pointed to the spot and ran to the touchline monitor before confirming his decision.
Cherifia believed Soliman would aim for the same corner, but the veteran outfoxed him with a calmly-struck penalty to the other side on 77 minutes.
Both sides were foiled by the woodwork — Ghilane Chaalali for Esperance just before half-time and Soliman from a free-kick soon after his second goal.
The VAR penalties added to the drama in a match that was not for the purist with 48 fouls, five yellow cards and several head injuries preventing any rhythm.
Esperance captain Khalil Chemmam had to leave the field temporarily just before half-time with his face covered in blood from a head wound and Soliman also needed treatment.
Ahly winger Ayman Hamoudy was the victim of an off-the-ball challenge in the second half and, although obviously dazed, continued for a while before being substituted.
It was a match that bordered on the brutal at times with both clubs desperate to become champions, pocket $2.5 million and secure a FIFA Club World Cup place.
Esperance began and finished strongly with El-Shenawy needing to be at his sharpest in the dying minutes to avoid conceding a second goal.
Jose Mourinho baffled by United’s slow starts, despite late 2-1 win over Bournemouth
- Mourinho acknowledged United could have been three or four goals behind by half-time at Dean Court
- Mourinho highlighted the contribution of his second half substitute Ander Herrera as the key to United’s revival
BOURNEMOUTH: Jose Mourinho is struggling to understand why Manchester United have developed a habit of starting games slowly after they hit back to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win against Bournemouth.
Mourinho acknowledged United could have been three or four goals behind by half-time at Dean Court on Saturday.
Instead, they went into the break on level terms after Anthony Martial’s 35th minute strike canceled out an early opener from Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.
United improved after the restart, eventually claiming a third win in four league games through Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time goal.
The come-from-behind success left United manager Mourinho at a loss to explain his team’s poor start.
“I would like to answer that but it is hard for me to answer,” he said.
“When we make a defensive mistake, instead of forgetting and keeping playing, it is something that triggers instability.
“In that situation, after almost going 1-0 down after a couple of minutes, that triggered instability in the team.
“It looked like we don’t work tactically during the week, which obviously is the worst feeling for me as we work so much that I expect my team to be really good. And I feel really frustrated with that.
“The good thing is that the team has this face of fantastic character and has heart that the game is never over and they go until the end.”
Mourinho highlighted the contribution of his second half substitute Ander Herrera as the key to United’s revival.
“I think the (biggest) impact was Ander Herrera,” he said.
“He was the one that changed the game by giving the team balance, high-pressure, intensity and organization that the team didn’t have until then. He was fundamental for us.”
United have kept just one clean sheet in 11 Premier League games this season.
Mourinho puts that record down to his attempt to strike a balance between the defensive strengths demonstrated more frequently last season and develop his team as an attacking force.
But while he admitted that task remains a work in progress, he believes United are showing the powers of recovery required to overcome setbacks and turn games around.
“When the team is really defensive and you are more defensive-minded and you base your work on that, then the team doesn’t develop enough in other areas but manages to get some results based on that,” he said.
“I am trying to find a balance where we develop the team and the talented players we have in the second and third phase of attack without losing the balance.
“But it is fantastic to have this feeling that it doesn’t matter what the score is — it is not over. No matter how many minutes to the end of the game, we have the feeling that anything can happen.
“Even when we miss chance after chance after chance like we did in the second half they kept going until the end. That is a fantastic quality for a team.”
Romelu Lukaku missed the trip after picking up an injury in training on Friday and is now battling to be fit for United’s Champions League trip to face Juventus next week.
“We will wait for Monday. He needs these two days to see. It was something in training, a muscle or tendon,” Mourinho added.
Meanwhile, Wilson has scored four goals in his last four league games and has been touted as a contender for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists that is a matter for Southgate but praised his player’s contribution.
“All I can say is Callum has been unbelievable to work with since he came to this football club,” Howe said.
“He continues to score goals and again today he was a real, real threat.”