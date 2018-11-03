Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Egypt

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia condemned the deadly shooting of a passenger bus in Egypt’s Minya governorate. The attack, which was claimed by Daesh, took place near the remote desert monastery of St. Samuel. Seven people were killed and 20 wounded when gunmen opened fire on three buses carrying Coptic Christians. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressed Saudi support for Egypt and its people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt against terrorism, extended condolences to the victims’ families and to Egypt’s government and people, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said the attack will only increase the Egyptian people’s unity and cohesion against terrorism, which is contrary to the teachings of all religions.
The Muslim World League also condemned the shooting, extended condolences to the victims’ families, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
Houthi militias hold 16 cargo ships in Yemeni ports
The center said that five ships carrying medicines, medical equipment, sugar and liquefied gas have been detained inside the port of Hodeidah, while eight ships carrying maize, soybeans, wheat, flour and liquefied gas are being held in the port’s Al-Mikhtaf area. A further three ships are detained inside the port of Salif, two of which were prevented from unloading their cargo of corn, wheat and soybeans.
The center added that there are 134 migrants and 293 sailors of Asian, European and African nationalities on the ships. The total tonnage of the captured vessels is 198,860.88 tons, and they are carrying 116,880 tons of wheat, corn, sugar and soybeans, 79,722 tons of medicine and medical equipment, and 119,022 tons of liquefied gas. The ships bear the flags of nine nations: Djibouti, Sierra Leone, Malta, Comoros, the Marshall Islands, Pelhams, Panama, Nigeria and Palau.