Saudi Arabia hails UN peacekeeping efforts

JEDDAH: The first secretary of the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed his country’s appreciation for the UN’s efforts to maintain international peace and security.

During a speech in New York, Majid Ali Al-Zawimal called for concerted international efforts to strengthen the role of peacekeeping forces and to develop their mandates.

The Kingdom welcomes the UN secretary-general’s proposals to make peacekeeping operations more efficient and effective, and has signed the Declaration on Common Commitments to Improve the Functioning and Safety of Peacekeepers, said Al-Zawimal.

Saudi Arabia has worked to rally support for UN resolutions within regional and international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, he added.

Al-Zawimal called for regional organizations to be given a greater role in maintaining international peace and security.

Over the past 70 years, more than 1 million men and women have served under the UN flag in more than 70 UN peacekeeping operations. More than 100,000 military, police and civilian personnel from 125 countries currently serve in 14 peacekeeping operations.