Saudi Arabia hails UN peacekeeping efforts

Al-Zawimal called for regional organizations to be given a greater role in maintaining international peace and security.
JEDDAH: The first secretary of the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed his country’s appreciation for the UN’s efforts to maintain international peace and security.
During a speech in New York, Majid Ali Al-Zawimal called for concerted international efforts to strengthen the role of peacekeeping forces and to develop their mandates.
The Kingdom welcomes the UN secretary-general’s proposals to make peacekeeping operations more efficient and effective, and has signed the Declaration on Common Commitments to Improve the Functioning and Safety of Peacekeepers, said Al-Zawimal.
Saudi Arabia has worked to rally support for UN resolutions within regional and international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, he added.
Al-Zawimal called for regional organizations to be given a greater role in maintaining international peace and security.
Over the past 70 years, more than 1 million men and women have served under the UN flag in more than 70 UN peacekeeping operations. More than 100,000 military, police and civilian personnel from 125 countries currently serve in 14 peacekeeping operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia condemned the deadly shooting of a passenger bus in Egypt’s Minya governorate. The attack, which was claimed by Daesh, took place near the remote desert monastery of St. Samuel. Seven people were killed and 20 wounded when gunmen opened fire on three buses carrying Coptic Christians. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressed Saudi support for Egypt and its people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt against terrorism, extended condolences to the victims’ families and to Egypt’s government and people, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said the attack will only increase the Egyptian people’s unity and cohesion against terrorism, which is contrary to the teachings of all religions.
The Muslim World League also condemned the shooting, extended condolences to the victims’ families, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

