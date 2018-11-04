Italian storms claim 17th life, and 14 million trees

MILAN: Heavy rain and gales devastating parts of Italy have claimed two more lives, taking the overall death toll to at least 17.
A German tourist died on Friday when hit by lightning on the island of Sardinia while another person struck by lightning several days ago died in hospital, Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said 17 deaths related to the severe weather had been reported to the Agency so far.
Many of the victims to date have been killed by falling trees. Coldiretti, the association of Italian agricultural companies, said in a statement that gales had destroyed around 14 million trees, many in the far north.
“We’ll need at least a century to return to normality,” it said.
Areas from the far northeast to Sicily in the southwest have been affected, with the worst damage in the northern regions of Trentino and Veneto — the region around Venice — where villages and roads have been cut off by landslides.
Many of Venice’s squares and walkways have been submerged in the highest floods the canal city has seen in a decade.
The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said the region’s storm damage amounted to at least a billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection agency, said Veneto had seen winds of up to 180 kph (112 mph), and that the situation there was “apocalyptic.”
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was due to visit the region on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8783 euros)
LAKE HALLIE, Wisconsin: A pickup truck lurched off a road in western Wisconsin Saturday and hit a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash in the ditch, leaving three girls and one adult dead and critically injuring a fourth girl, police said.
Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department said the driver of the black Ford F-150 pickup truck fled the scene but later turned himself in. He identified the driver as Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa, Falls, Wisconsin.
Sokup said Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle. It was not clear why the vehicle veered off the road, but local residents said the road in the area was dangerous and there had been numerous accidents there.
The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a town about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
The girls were in the fourth grade at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted a relative of a girl in the troop who was not injured as saying. The Girl Scouts were all wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by several adults.
Two of the girls and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third Girl Scout was transported to a hospital where she later died, Sokup said. The fourth girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition.