Money moves again in Iraq’s Mosul, but not via banks

MOSUL, Iraq: Since jihadists were ousted from Mosul last year, taxi driver Abu Aref has ferried more than just people into Iraq’s second city: he regularly smuggles envelopes stuffed with cash.
This is how salaries are paid and bills settled in the northern metropolis, despite the banks reopening since Iraqi forces seized it back last year from the Daesh group after three years of jihadist rule.
Iraqi authorities, fearing that free flows of money could help finance an IS comeback, have not authorized even simple transfers.
So Mosul banks, exchange offices, and money transfer companies have watched helplessly as more rudimentary methods fill the gap.
Abu Aref said he typically carries anywhere between $10,000 (8,800 euros) to $50,000 at a time in his cab.
“I put the money in an envelope that I then tape underneath my seat,” he told AFP.
The journey can be risky. One of his colleagues was recently the victim of a highway robbery along the 200-kilometer (120-mile) route between Mosul and Baiji, further south.
“Despite the risks, businessmen entrust this much money to me because they don’t have another choice,” the 35 year-old said.
IS swept into Mosul in 2014, seizing several hundred million dollars from a branch of Iraq’s central bank and other financial institutions.
Mosul came back under Iraqi government control in July 2017 after a months-long assault that left its infrastructure devastated, but IS cells appear to remain active.
Security forces last month arrested nearly a dozen members of an IS financial network based in Iraq, according to a US-led coalition against the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.
The central bank has remained wary of resuming operations in Mosul, saying it wants to know “where this money comes from and where it’s going.”
Around 20 private and state-owned banks have reopened in Mosul, allowing residents to open an account, deposit and withdraw money, and issue cheques.
But the central bank has not budged on its ban on transfers to and from the city.
That decision appears to have hurt business owners trying to rekindle economic activity in Mosul, a centuries-old trade hub with access to Iraqi, Turkish and Syrian markets.
Among them is Abdullah Basman, a Mosul native who sells computer parts brought in from other areas of Iraq and from Dubai.
To pay suppliers, he hands envelopes of cash to a driver he trusts, who rushes the money to Baghdad and wires it to other Iraqi cities or internationally to pay the shop’s bills.
“The banks in Mosul are just buildings. Nothing more,” said Basman, 27.
For company employee Abu Akram, the ban on bank transfers means he often goes months without a salary, which is issued from his firm’s headquarters in Baghdad.
The 35-year-old relies on friends of relatives who traverse the dusty 400 kilometers (250 miles) south to Baghdad or travel to nearby Iraqi Kurdistan to retrieve his cash.
But there are hiccups.
“Sometimes, my company refuses to give my salary to someone other than me. With a taxi, there’s a risk of an accident or of theft,” Abu Akram told AFP.
The reach of banks in Mosul appear to be par for the course in Iraq, where only one in ten people has an account, according to the World Bank.
“The banking system in Iraq is underdeveloped, dominated by inefficient state-owned banks. Some of them are believed to be capital deficient and extend little credit to the private sector,” the multilateral lender wrote in a recent report.
“Private banks are small and they are mostly active in currency exchanges and wire transfers.”
Despite the challenges, Iraqi economist Rafea Ahmed says multiple businesses and investors have already resumed operations in Mosul.
“They rapidly brought back their money in their own ways,” he said.
Secret transfers even continued during IS’s rule over the city, with family members living in Baghdad finding ways to smuggle money to relatives stuck inside Mosul.
Some of that cash, says Ahmed, has contributed to the revival already visible in Mosul.
Even if the banks sit empty, the restaurants, commercial centers, and open markets are now buzzing with activity.
Angry Copts mourn Egypt bus attack victims
- Copts have long complained of discrimination in Egypt and Daesh is not the only group to have launched sectarian attacks against the community
- In May 2017, masked gunmen ordered Christians traveling to Saint Samuel to get off their buses and recant their faith
MINYA: Angry Coptic Christians on Saturday buried relatives shot dead on a bus carrying pilgrims south of the Egyptian capital, the second such terrorist attack on the country’s main religious minority in as many years.
Daesh said it was behind Friday’s attack which killed seven Christians returning from a visit to the desert cemetery of Saint Samuel that was also targeted in 2017.
A security source said another seven people were wounded in the shootings near the city of Minya.
Hundreds of angry Copts gathered in and around Minya’s Prince Tadros Church from dawn for the funeral of six victims, under heavy guard by masked security personnel.
The seventh victim, an Anglican, was buried on Friday evening in a village outside Minya.
After Saturday’s prayers, the bodies were carried out in white coffins bearing wreaths of white flowers.
They were being buried in a nearby Coptic cemetery.
“We will not forget the promises of officials, including the president of the republic, that the criminals will be punished,” Bishop Makarios of Minya said in an address to mourners.
Members of the crowd, however, booed as he thanked security officials.
Many Copts accuse authorities for not doing enough to protect them, following a string of attacks that have killed over 100 members of their community since 2011.
Dozens of victims’ family members had waited throughout Friday night outside Minya’s main hospital to receive the bodies for burial.
Scene of shooting
An elderly woman wept for her dead son and wailed as she sat on the ground outside the hospital morgue.
“He was the best child... I’ll never see him again,” she said, as other mourners rushed to carry a coffin to an ambulance to be taken to a church for a funeral.
Security forces remained on the alert outside the hospital for fear of further attacks, while roads were blocked to the scene of the shooting. Bishop Makarios visited the hospital to try to comfort mourners.
Another Coptic cleric, asking not to be named, said around 24 people had escaped the attack unharmed and spent the night at a church in a nearby village.
“Should I carry a gun with me when I go to pray or when I’m at home? Because I could die if I go to church,” said Michel, a 23-year-old Copt whose neighbor was killed in the attack.
He said three of the victims had been siblings.
“What do these terrorists want? Do they want us to hate Muslims?“
On Saturday, a burned-out four-wheel-drive truck, which witnesses said had been used by a group of militants in white galabiya gowns, stood near the site of the attack.
Residents had attacked the car and handed two of its occupants to security forces, they said.
As Egypt’s Christians reeled from the latest attack, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called Coptic Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences and led a minute of silence at a youth forum he was attending.
Copts, a Christian minority that make up 10 percent of Egypt’s 96 million people, have in recent years been repeatedly targeted by terrorists.
In May 2017, masked gunmen ordered Christians traveling to Saint Samuel to get off their buses and recant their faith. The group refused and were shot one by one, leaving 28 people dead in the Daesh-claimed attack.
Daesh also killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017, and a Daesh gunman last December killed nine people in an attack on a church in a south Cairo suburb.
Egypt’s army launched a major offensive in February 2018 against Daesh in the Sinai Peninsula, where the group has waged a deadly insurgency since the fall of Mohammed Mursi in 2013, killing hundreds of soldiers and policemen.
The military offensive — Dubbed “Sinai 2018” — has killed more than 450 terrorists, according to an army estimate, with around 30 soldiers killed.
“This latest attack shows that the anti-Daesh campaign has not yet succeeded in Egypt, despite obvious efforts by the authorities to tackle it in different parts of the country,” said H. A. Hellyer, senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and the Royal United Services Institute in London.
Copts have long complained of discrimination in Egypt and Daesh is not the only group to have launched sectarian attacks against the community.