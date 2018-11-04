Al-Sudairy new CEO of NBK Wealth Management

The board of NBK Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Musaad Al-Sudairy as the chief executive officer of NBK Wealth Management, a subsidiary of NBK Group.
“We are delighted that Musaad has been appointed CEO of NBK Wealth Management,” said Tariq bin Mutlaq Al-Mutlaq, chairman of NBK Wealth Management. “He joined our team in April 2018 and has already been instrumental in leading the launch of NBK Wealth Management’s activities in the Saudi market. We confidently look forward to reaping the benefits of his wealth of expertise and proven track record in the Kingdom’s banking and investment sector.”
Last year, NBK Wealth Management received approval from the Capital Markets Authority of Saudi Arabia (CMA) to operate in the local securities sector after it successfully fulfilled all regulatory requirements. The company is now licensed to offer investment funds management, discretionary portfolios management, deal arranging, advisory services, and custody arrangements.
“I am honored to be at the helm of NBK Wealth Management as we embark on our journey in the Saudi market with a commitment to utilizing the unique technical and financial capabilities of our dedicated professional team to offer our customers a wide array of superior services and unique opportunities,” said Al-Sudairy. “We consider Saudi Arabia as a highly promising growth market and a key element in our strategic expansion plan aimed at increasing our network to three branches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.”
Al-Sudairy worked at Investcorp, where he was covering the Riyadh market and was responsible for placement and managing key relationships. Prior to Investcorp, he was heading investment banking in Audi Capital after leading a team in the wealth management department. Al-Sudairy started his career at SABB handling corporate relationships in the corporate banking department, where he progressed from an assistant relationship manager to an acting team leader.
Al-Sudairy holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals and an MBA from Manchester Business School.
NBK enjoys one of the highest ratings among all banks in the Middle East from the three international rating agencies — Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s, and Fitch Group.
BMW i provides mobility solution to ‘Ocean Cleanup’
Since 2013, Boyan Slat has been working on his dream to rid the Pacific Ocean of the large amounts of waste plastic floating around. The 24-year-old Dutch TU Delft student has become world-famous with his initiative “The Ocean Cleanup” that tackles the so-called “plastic soup.” “The largest cleanup in history” is what the team calls the operation.
The cleaning system consists of a 600-meter-long tube that floats on the water. Below it is a tapered, three-meter long “skirt.” The floater not only ensures the buoyancy of the system, but at the same time prevents plastic from flowing over it, while the skirt prevents the (plastic) waste from escaping underneath. Both the plastic waste and the system are propelled by the ocean current, but the wind and waves only drive the system, because the float is just above the water surface, while the plastic is mainly just below it. The system therefore moves faster than the plastic, allowing the plastic to be caught. With this method, according to “The Ocean Cleanup,” 50 percent of the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” could be cleaned every five years.
Sept. 8, 2018 was the official launch of “System 001” in San Francisco. A tugboat pulled the ingenious floating device under the Golden Gate to the open sea marking the start of the cleanup operation.
The system went on its way to a stopover, some 600 km off the coast. After a trial period of two weeks, it continues its journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, some 1,500 km further, to start the cleanup.
During the event in San Francisco, the team was supplied with a fully electric BMW i3. In the Netherlands, in September, three BMW i3s models have also been delivered at the new head office of “The Ocean Cleanup” in Rotterdam to provide 100 percent electric mobility for Slat and his team for the coming 12 months.
The delivery of the vehicles to the Rotterdam office, builds on a longer cooperation that started in 2017 when three BMW i3s were provided to the mobility mix for the event during which Slat and his team made the grand announcement to start the operation.
For “The Ocean Cleanup” it is important that their company cars suit the philosophy of the organization, and the fully electrical BMW i3 fits that bill completely.
“At BMW I, as an incubator for innovations, we also keep pushing the boundaries of sustainability, even beyond the car,” said Dr. Robert Irlinger, head of BMW i. “We are delighted to support ‘The Ocean Cleanup’ on their mission, because we share the same mindset.”
