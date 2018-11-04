’I won’t survive’: Iranians reel from sanctions

TEHRAN: Seventy-year-old Heidar Fekri has been selling industrial equipment from his small store in a Tehran bazaar since before the revolution, but for the first time he is not sure he can survive.
He means it literally: “My shelves are empty, my warehouses are empty and soon I will have to close the doors. This has been my entire life — I won’t survive long after the doors close.”
Iran’s economy had plenty of problems even before US President Donald Trump decided in May to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose “crippling” sanctions.
But that move exacerbated a record drop in Iran’s currency, down 70 percent in the past year, and prompted an exodus of foreign firms.
Anticipation of the return of the oil embargo — due to kick in on Monday — has already plunged the country into recession and will see the economy shrink by 3.6 percent next year, says the International Monetary Fund.
For Fekri, who has been bringing in industrial pumps and drills from Europe for 47 years, the uncertainty means he has not imported anything for more than a year.
“Sales have dropped 90 percent compared with six months ago. The whole bazaar is suffering,” he told AFP.
Almost all products in Iran — from medicines to aircraft spares to plastic bottles — is tied into the global supply chain, so the currency collapse and renewed isolation threatens every corner of society.
The government has been forced to provide food baskets to around half Iran’s households as inflation soars.
For the middle class, perhaps the biggest blow is psychological, as the burst of hope that accompanied the nuclear deal in 2015 — the promise of the country finally shedding its pariah status — has evaporated.
“No one knows what the Americans actually want. We did everything they wanted and it wasn’t enough. It feels like bullying,” said Sam Cordier, head of PGt Advertising, which represents foreign clients such as British Airways and Nestle in Tehran.
Washington says the sanctions are designed to curtail Iran’s “destabilising” activity in the Middle East, but many see them as an attempt to trigger a revolution.
“It’s not fair for the Americans to incite violence. If this continues, all the professional businessmen with something to share through knowledge and investment will leave,” said Cordier.
He was forced to sack six of his 30 staff and reduce salaries for the rest as, one by one, his foreign clients packed their bags.
“I was crying every 10 minutes when I told them. These are the people who are being hurt. Many young, educated people are leaving the country. There’s a massive brain-drain,” he said.
There is plenty of hatred toward the Trump administration, but a surprising number of Iranians pin the blame on their own government for not better protecting them.
“Yes, America is doing bad things but they are looking out for their interests. If our state had looked out for Iran’s interests, we wouldn’t have the situation we have now,” said Erfan Yusufi, 30, whose hip new coffee shop is struggling to cope with rising prices and falling demand.
Iran’s leaders face a tricky balancing act, remaining defiant in the face of US pressure, while acknowledging the economic pain felt in the country.
“All of us understand people are suffering and under pressure,” President Hassan Rouhani told parliament last weekend.
“We cannot tell our people that because of America’s pressure, we cannot do anything. This answer is not acceptable.”
He blamed foreign media for “filling people’s minds with false propaganda” about soaring prices, though Iran’s own central bank says food prices rose 46.5 percent in the year to September.
For all the problems, there is little sign that Iranians want another revolution, not least because a sizeable number are still fiercely supportive of the last one.
Most others are fearful of violent unrest, cowed by the security forces or uninterested in doing the bidding of a foreign power.
There is instead a sad resignation among many young people, who often refer to themselves as the “burned generation” for having been denied the chance to realize their potential.
“I’m worried about the future,” said Yusufi in his coffee shop. “Our generation starts each day not knowing what will become of us.”
MOSUL, Iraq: Since jihadists were ousted from Mosul last year, taxi driver Abu Aref has ferried more than just people into Iraq’s second city: he regularly smuggles envelopes stuffed with cash.
This is how salaries are paid and bills settled in the northern metropolis, despite the banks reopening since Iraqi forces seized it back last year from the Daesh group after three years of jihadist rule.
Iraqi authorities, fearing that free flows of money could help finance an IS comeback, have not authorized even simple transfers.
So Mosul banks, exchange offices, and money transfer companies have watched helplessly as more rudimentary methods fill the gap.
Abu Aref said he typically carries anywhere between $10,000 (8,800 euros) to $50,000 at a time in his cab.
“I put the money in an envelope that I then tape underneath my seat,” he told AFP.
The journey can be risky. One of his colleagues was recently the victim of a highway robbery along the 200-kilometer (120-mile) route between Mosul and Baiji, further south.
“Despite the risks, businessmen entrust this much money to me because they don’t have another choice,” the 35 year-old said.
IS swept into Mosul in 2014, seizing several hundred million dollars from a branch of Iraq’s central bank and other financial institutions.
Mosul came back under Iraqi government control in July 2017 after a months-long assault that left its infrastructure devastated, but IS cells appear to remain active.
Security forces last month arrested nearly a dozen members of an IS financial network based in Iraq, according to a US-led coalition against the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.
The central bank has remained wary of resuming operations in Mosul, saying it wants to know “where this money comes from and where it’s going.”
Around 20 private and state-owned banks have reopened in Mosul, allowing residents to open an account, deposit and withdraw money, and issue cheques.
But the central bank has not budged on its ban on transfers to and from the city.
That decision appears to have hurt business owners trying to rekindle economic activity in Mosul, a centuries-old trade hub with access to Iraqi, Turkish and Syrian markets.
Among them is Abdullah Basman, a Mosul native who sells computer parts brought in from other areas of Iraq and from Dubai.
To pay suppliers, he hands envelopes of cash to a driver he trusts, who rushes the money to Baghdad and wires it to other Iraqi cities or internationally to pay the shop’s bills.
“The banks in Mosul are just buildings. Nothing more,” said Basman, 27.
For company employee Abu Akram, the ban on bank transfers means he often goes months without a salary, which is issued from his firm’s headquarters in Baghdad.
The 35-year-old relies on friends of relatives who traverse the dusty 400 kilometers (250 miles) south to Baghdad or travel to nearby Iraqi Kurdistan to retrieve his cash.
But there are hiccups.
“Sometimes, my company refuses to give my salary to someone other than me. With a taxi, there’s a risk of an accident or of theft,” Abu Akram told AFP.
The reach of banks in Mosul appear to be par for the course in Iraq, where only one in ten people has an account, according to the World Bank.
“The banking system in Iraq is underdeveloped, dominated by inefficient state-owned banks. Some of them are believed to be capital deficient and extend little credit to the private sector,” the multilateral lender wrote in a recent report.
“Private banks are small and they are mostly active in currency exchanges and wire transfers.”
Despite the challenges, Iraqi economist Rafea Ahmed says multiple businesses and investors have already resumed operations in Mosul.
“They rapidly brought back their money in their own ways,” he said.
Secret transfers even continued during IS’s rule over the city, with family members living in Baghdad finding ways to smuggle money to relatives stuck inside Mosul.
Some of that cash, says Ahmed, has contributed to the revival already visible in Mosul.
Even if the banks sit empty, the restaurants, commercial centers, and open markets are now buzzing with activity.